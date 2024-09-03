Liberia: Leaked Payroll Reveals 'Extravagant Salaries and Benefits' for Telecommunications Authority's Board of Commissioners

Monrovia — In the midst of hardship and hunger ravaging Liberians, there is a heightened controversy over the pay package of the acting Board of Commissioners of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA).

A leaked payroll of the LTA has revealed that each of the Commissioners receives a total of US$ 15,449 in salary and allowances per month. A breakdown of their monthly earnings reveals that each Commissioner collects a monthly salary and allowances of US$15,449, consisting of a basic salary, US$7,861, transportation, US$1,572, housing allowance, US$1,200, generator gas US$3,622, operational gas (200 gallons), US$966, and scratch cards, US$300.

Patrick Honnah, one of the Commissioners of LTA, who was once critical of public officials making over US$10,000 as salary during the regime of former ex-president George Weah, rebuffed the allegations, saying his monthly salary doesn't amount to US$7,861. Honnah then challenged Martin K.N. Kollie, an exiled Liberian activist, who had posted on his Facebook handle claiming that

"LTA assigned a luxury to Honnah", when he preached against senators for taking home a whopping salary despite hardship faced by Liberia. Kollie said: "

Honnah, meanwhile, challenged Kollie to prove his allegations against him, saying, "I will resign if this is true. I dare you to post the photo of the "assigned vehicle ". I also dare you to establish if I have ever had an "assigned vehicle ". This is an open challenge. This is so unfortunate of you."

The LTA Communication Department, reacting to a FrontPageAfrica inquiry, said: "It's bogus. Shame on whoever 'leaked' that breakdown. Tune in O.K. fm at 8:00 a.m. to hear Commissioner Massaquoi and at 9 on Truth to hear Honnah. What I do know for a fact and quote me is that the 8,000 USD figure they claimed to be the amount LTA bosses spent on food at DCalabash is a lie. We had a series of workshops, public consultations, and strategic meetings there since the new BoC arrived and the total amount spent was just over 4,000, a far cry from 8,000.

These meetings were day long sessions with sector stakeholders in some instances with different departments lasting from morning thru the evening. We have a staff of over 140. General meetings never happened in the last government, even departmental sessions were very fragmented and rare. This Acting Board has a new sense of urgency and our regulatory engagements have been very robust and productive."

Liberians slam "outrageous" LTA Commissioners' salary

Meanwhile, Liberians have raised concerns over the jumbo pay of the acting Board of Commissioners of the LTA amidst the hardship in the land.

For instance, Human Rights activist, Jesse Cole, argues that Liberia operates one of the world's most expensive democracies without corresponding results.

According to him, "We cannot compare ourselves with any other nations in terms of the expenses incurred, whether annually or monthly. Public officials must reassess their earnings in line with the realities of the living standard of ordinary citizens.

"This situation needs urgent attention to prevent leaving future generations of Liberians in a dire financial mess".

On his part, Charles McCauley of Kakata, said the leaked payroll of the acting Board of Commissioners of LTA reinforces the need to reduce the cost of governance.

He said it was "unfortunate" that those entrusted with managing the nation's resources appear indifferent to the needs of the people they represent.

His words: "At a time when the majority of Liberians are suffering from multi-dimensional poverty and severe hunger, it is disheartening to learn that such vast amounts are being spent on just four or five Commissioners while thousands lack basic amenities like roads, electricity, and water.

"Something drastic must be done to address social inequality in this country, starting with a significant reduction in the funds allocated to the lavish lifestyles of our public officials".

Emmanuel Varney, a civil servant in Gbarnga, said the money allocated for the acting Board of Commissioners of the LTA was "outrageous."

"They are supposed not to earn up to that amount of money when people hardly survive," he said.

A man selling wallets to drivers stuck in traffic on the gridlocked streets of the commercial Monrovia, who gave his name only as Abraham, said Liberia's leaders were failing their people.

"Our leaders will not think about us. We are hustling not because we like it but we have to help ourselves," he said.