Gambia: All Suspected Cases of Mpox in Gambia Are Negative

According to the Ministry of Health Situation Report, there is no confirmed case of Mpox in The Gambia because all suspected cases were tested negative.

'As of August 30, 2024, Ministry of Health [. . .] confirms that no cases of Mpox have been detected in The Gambia. All suspected cases have tested negative, and there is currently no confirmed case of Mpox in the country,' Michael Manga Mendy, Director of Health Promotion and Education RCCE at the Ministry of Health stated.

There were nine suspected cases from the Western and Upper River Regions. Five of them are males and four are females with a median age ranging from 1-58 years.

The nine samples were tested but no Mpox virus has been detected in them. Three of the patients are currently hospitalised and all the cases are alive.

The Situation Report further highlights the country is currently developing a Mpox preparedness and response plan and all the suspected cases will be followed up for 21 days. It also stated that plans are to conduct a simulation exercise to test the country's preparedness and response to Mpox.

"Our public health system remains vigilant with enhanced surveillance and response mechanism in place to promptly detect and manage any potential cases," Michael Manga Mendy added.

The World Health Organisation declared Mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on 14 August 2024. Mpox was first discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and has since spread to a growing number of countries in Africa.