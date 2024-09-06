Africa: Joint Press Release - the Democratic Republic of Congo Receives First Mpox Vaccines

press release

Kinshasa — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) are pleased to announce the arrival of the first shipment of 99,100 doses of JYNNEOS mpox vaccine. This shipment is expected to launch a critical vaccination campaign aimed at curbing the rising epidemic in the Democtratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The vaccine doses were officially received by the Minister of Health of the Democtratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Samuel Roger Kamba, alongside H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, the Director General of Africa CDC, the UNICEF Representative in DRC, Grant Leaity, and the Director General of Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), Laurent Muschel.

Since the start of 2024, DRC has reported over 4,901 confirmed mpox cases, with more than 629 associated deaths, representing a sharp escalation in both infections and fatalities compared to previous years. The introduction of the JYNNEOS vaccine is a decisive action to mitigate further spread and protect the most at-risk populations.

Following the declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) by Africa CDC on 13 August 2024, an urgent appeal was made to the international community to secure vaccines for African nations.

'We are pleased to receive the first shipment of close to 100,000 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine in the DRC, with an additional 100,900 doses arriving this Saturday, 7 September 2024. By the end of the week, a total of 200,000 doses will be available in the country, said H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC. "These vaccines are vital in safeguarding our health workers and vulnerable populations, and in curbing the spread of mpox. This milestone is a statement to the strong partnership between Africa CDC, the European Union through the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), and Bavarian Nordic. We are fully committed to leaving no one behind in our mission to protect our people and control this outbreak."

H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General, Africa CDC

"Receiving these vaccines is an essential step in our fight against mpox. Our commitment is to safeguard our population's health, particularly our children, who are the most vulnerable. We will continue working closely with our partners to control the spread of this disease and ensure a healthy future for all Congolese".

Samuel Roger Kamba, Minister of Health, DRC

"We are delighted that we were able to respond to the Public Health Emergency of International Concern in record time, ensuring that vaccines are arriving in the DRC as of today. The delivery of vaccines is the first step of Team Europe's global response to handle the crisis. We will continue to work hand in hand with our partners to ensure that vulnerable populations are protected throughout the continent."

Laurent Muschel, Head of Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) at the European Commission

"The shipment of these vaccines is an important health milestone as they will help protect communities, particularly health workers and those at risk," said Grant Leaity, UNICEF Representative. UNICEF is committed to supporting the Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention in the distribution of these vaccines, and to supporting vaccination operations to ensure that they reach the most vulnerable people".

Grant Leaity, UNICEF Representative in RDC

Mpox is a preventable disease, and vaccination with JYNNEOS has proven to be highly effective in reducing transmission and preventing severe complications. The DRC Ministry of Health, in partnership with UNICEF, is actively assessing the needs of children and adolescents to extend vaccination coverage to younger populations if necessary. People at risk of contracting the disease, such as health workers and key populations, are recommended to be vaccinated against Mpox.

