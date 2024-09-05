Nigeria: Flood Victims Receive Malaria Drugs in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (JSEMA) has distributed drugs to people displaced by flood in the Bulangu community, Kafin Hausa LGA to combat the ongoing malaria outbreak.

According to Hadiza Umar, a resident of Bulangu community, their houses collapsed due to the flood, forcing them to relocate to a nearby boarding primary school, where they are living in various classrooms.

She appealed to the authorities to provide food and healthcare services as they now suffer malaria due to mosquito bites.

Another victim, Rashida Yusuf, said they moved to the school due to the flood that destroyed their houses and sought for assistance.

Pharmacist Ahmad Muhammad Gana, an indigene of Bulangu, assessed the situation and utilised the Bulangu Forum platform to seek intervention from various organisations.

He handed over the drugs to JSEMA, which then distributed them to the IDPs.

The drugs, specifically meant for malaria treatment, include artemether and lumefantrine tablets, malaria rapid test kits, sharps collectors, and disposal bags.

Dr. Haruna Mairiga, Executive Secretary of JSEMA, commended the Bulangu Forum's effort in facilitating the provision of medical kits.

He stated that the supplies will enable healthcare workers to effectively treat and diagnose malaria cases, reducing the risk of complications and fatalities.

City & Crime reports that the floods affected over 2000 families in Bulangu, displacing about 400 people and destroyed houses, farmlands, and property worth millions of naira.