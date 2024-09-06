Africa: AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Seven Matches to Watch as Road to Morocco Begins

The road to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, began on September 4, 2024, as 48 national teams across the continent started qualifying campaigns.

The qualifiers will set the stage for the teams aiming to lift the coveted trophy in Morocco between December 21, 2025, and January 18, 2026.

With excitement already building, CAFonline.com takes a closer look at seven key matches that football fans should keep an eye on as the qualifiers get underway.

Ghana vs. Angola: A Battle of Redemption

Ghana and Angola both have points to prove as they meet in the opening round of the TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

Ghana endured a disappointing campaign in the last AFCON, crashing out in the group stage, while Angola made a surprising run to the semi-finals before being halted by Nigeria. Since then, Angola has lifted the COSAFA Cup, signaling their intent to build on their recent success.

Ghana, on the other hand, has undergone significant changes, with Otto Addo replacing Chris Hughton as head coach. Addo has rejuvenated the squad with a blend of youth and experience, led by key players Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey. This match will be a litmus test for both sides as they seek to start their qualifying campaigns on a strong note.

Nigeria vs. Benin: A Regional Rivalry Reignited

Whenever Nigeria and Benin face off, the stakes are always high, and the outcome is unpredictable. The rivalry between these West African neighbors runs deep, and their upcoming qualifier is no exception. Despite finishing second at the recent TotalEnergies AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria was shocked by Benin in a 2-1 defeat, with goals from Jodel Dossou and Steve Mounié.

This time, Nigeria will be seeking revenge as they host Benin on home soil. The Super Eagles will be determined to assert their dominance, but they know that Benin will not go down without a fight. This match promises to be a thrilling encounter with plenty of drama.

Senegal vs. Burkina Faso: A Clash of the Titans

Senegal and Burkina Faso are two teams with rich histories in African football, and their upcoming qualifier is set to be a blockbuster. The Teranga Lions had a disappointing TotalEnergies AFCON campaign earlier this year, exiting in the Round of 16 at the hands of hosts Côte d'Ivoire. For a team that lifted the trophy in 2021, the early exit was a bitter pill to swallow.

Burkina Faso, too, has something to prove after their own Round of 16 elimination. With star players like Sadio Mané and Kalidou Koulibaly for Senegal and Edmond Tapsoba for Burkina Faso, this match is poised to be an intense battle. Both sides will be eager to make amends for their recent shortcomings, making this a must-watch fixture.

Côte d'Ivoire vs. Zambia: The Champions’ Return

Defending champions Côte d'Ivoire will kick off their qualifying campaign against former AFCON winners Zambia at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké. The Ivorians, under coach Emerse Faé, have looked formidable since their title-winning campaign in February and will be eager to begin their title defense on a high note.

Zambia, led by veteran coach Avram Grant, will be no pushovers. The Chipolopolo have a history of rising to the occasion in big matches, and this encounter will test their resolve against a strong Ivorian side. The match is expected to be a thrilling contest with both teams vying for an early advantage in the qualifiers.

DR Congo vs. Guinea: A Grudge Match

The last time DR Congo and Guinea met in an TotalEnergies AFCON setting, the Congolese emerged victorious with a 3-1 win. Now, as the two sides prepare to clash once again, Guinea will be eager for revenge. Both teams have a wealth of talent, with players excelling in top leagues around the world.

Coach Kaba Diawara of Guinea has made it clear that his team is out to settle the score. With the added motivation of qualifying for the prestigious tournament in Morocco, this match is expected to be fiercely contested. Fans can expect a high-octane encounter with plenty of skill and passion on display.

Egypt vs. Cape Verde: The Pharaohs’ Revival

Egypt, one of Africa’s footballing giants, is seeking to bounce back after a disappointing AFCON campaign in Côte d'Ivoire. The Pharaohs have brought back their talisman, Mohamed Salah, who could be the key to unlocking Cape Verde’s defense in this crucial qualifier.

Cape Verde, however, will not be intimidated. The island nation performed admirably in the last AFCON and will look to carry that form into the qualifiers. This match is set to be a stern test for Egypt as they aim to re-establish themselves as a dominant force in African football.

Algeria vs. Equatorial Guinea: A Shot at Redemption

Algeria will host Equatorial Guinea at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium on Thursday, September 5, in what promises to be a gripping encounter. The Algerians, under coach Vladimir Petković, are determined to continue their recent revival after a disappointing early exit from the last TotalEnergies AFCON.

Equatorial Guinea, who defeated Algeria in the group stage of the 2021 AFCON, will be confident heading into this match. Their performance in recent years has shown they are more than capable of challenging Africa’s top teams. For Algeria, this is an opportunity to exact revenge and make a strong statement in their quest for qualification.