Ghana/Angola: Ghana Stunned By Late Angola Strike in Kumasi in AFCON Qualifier

Angola travelled to Kumasi and stunned the Black Stars of Ghana in what was the highlight of the second day of matchday one of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers while Central African Republic produced a dominant performance with a 3-1 victory over Lesotho on Thursday.

Ghana 0-1 Angola

Goal: F. Milson 90+3

In front of a packed Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana’s Black Stars kicked off their AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Angola. The match was seen as an opportunity for redemption for Lawrence Ati-Zigi and his teammates after their early exit from the last AFCON tournament. Despite fielding an attacking line-up featuring Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Ghana failed to find the back of the net. Angola’s Palancas Negras stunned the hosts deep into stoppage time when Felicio Milson struck to seal a shock victory.

Central African Republic 3-1 Lesotho

Goals: L. Mafouta 1’, 24’, G. Koyalipou 62’ for CAR; M. Sera 56’ for Lesotho

Louis Mafouta, who scored a hat-trick against Ghana in their last World Cup 2026 qualifier, continued his fine form with a brace for the Central African Republic. Mafouta’s two early goals put his side in control, and even though Lesotho briefly cut the deficit through M. Sera, CAR remained dominant. Goduine Koyalipou added a third on the hour mark to secure the win, despite some shaky moments in defense from the hosts.

Congo 1-0 South Sudan

Goal: C. Massanga 12’

Congo earned a hard-fought victory against South Sudan, with Chandrelle Massanga's 12th-minute strike proving to be the difference. The Congolese team, led by Bryan Passi, were determined to take all three points and succeeded in their mission.

Guinea-Bissau 1-0 Eswatini

Goal: B. Nogueira 14’

Guinea-Bissau continued to show progress on the continental stage with a 1-0 win over Eswatini. Boa Morte’s men took the lead early through Bura Nogueira’s 14th-minute goal and dominated much of the match. However, they were unable to extend their advantage despite several attacking opportunities.