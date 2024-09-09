Nigeria: Paralympics - Nigeria's Oluwafemiayo Wins Gold At Para-Powerlifting

Nigeria's Folashade Oluwafemiayo, on Sunday, clinched a gold medal in the Powerlifting event at the Paralympics 2024 in Paris, shattering two world records.

The Team Nigeria's captain impressive weight lift of 166kg capped off Nigeria's outing marked by a total of two gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

It is an improvement from her existing WR of 165kg.

She has now won three consecutive Paralympic medals, showcasing her enduring talent.

Folashade's achievement on Sunday was preceded by other notable wins.

Flora Ugwunwa won a silver medal in the Women's Javelin F54 category with a remarkable throw of 19.26 meters, finishing 2nd in a highly competitive field.

Onyinyechi Mark also made history with a gold medal win in Para-Powerlifting, breaking her own world record with a breathtaking weight lift of 147kg.

Bose Omolayo in the Women's 79kg Para Powerlifting category, lifted an impressive 145kg to secure the silver medal for Nigeria.

Isau Ogunkunle earned a bronze medal in the Men's Singles Class 4 Para Table Tennis event.

Ogunkunle became the first Nigerian athlete to win an individual medal in Para Table Tennis since the Sydney 2000 Games.