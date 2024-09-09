Nigeria: Paralympics Games - First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, Congratulates Onyinyechi Mark Over Gold Medal Feat

Beijing, China — Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated Nigeria's Onyinyechi Mark for winning a gold medal at the ongoing Paralympics Games in Paris, France.

The First Lady, in a five-paragraph statement personally signed by her on Saturday said: "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Onyinyechi Mark on winning the first gold medal (for Nigeria) at the Paralympic Games and setting multiple world records!

"Your incredible achievement is an inspiration that shows what can be accomplished with dedication, commitment, resilience and perseverance.

"You have not only made history but also paved the way for others to dream big and aim high.

"Nigeria is proud of you, we the womenfolk are prouder and I pray that you witness continued success and many more victories", she stated.

Mark, at the event also made history by setting a new world record in the Women's 61kg powerlifting event.

She lifted an impressive 150kg, securing Nigeria's first gold medal at the Games. It is Nigeria's first gold medal since the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Already the world record holder, Mark broke her record twice during the competition.

She surpassed her previous Paralympic Games and World records of 145kg and 146kg with lifts of 147kg and 150kg, respectively.

Her final lift of 150kg, achieved amidst applause from the spectators, set both a new world and a Paralympics record.

China's Jianjin Ciu took the silver medal with a 140kg lift, while Mexico's Amalia Vazquez Perez claimed the bronze with a 130kg lift

Team Nigeria athletes added two more silver and a bronze medals to the country's haul at the Games yesterday.

Flora Ugwunwa achieved a silver in the women's Javelin F54 category with a throw of 19.26m to finish second in the event.

Similarly, Bose Omolayo won another silver in the women's 79kg Para-Powerlifting event with an impressive lift of 145kg.

In the men's Para-Table Tennis Singles Class 4, Isau Ogunkunle won a bronze to become the first Nigerian player to secure an individual medal in the event since Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games.