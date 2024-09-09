Nigeria: Deaths By Air Pollution More Than Those of Malaria, HIV Combined - Minister

The Minister of State for Environment, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, has said air pollution is the second leading risk factor for premature deaths resulting in around 8.1 million deaths annually, stressing that "This is more than the deaths associated with malaria and HIV combined."

He stated this at the weekend during an event to mark the second International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, in Abuja.

Dr Salako said research had confirmed that air pollution was directly linked to dementia and Alzheimer's disease aside being responsible for ailments such as stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and acute respiratory infections.

He said there is a growing concern globally about air pollution and the threat poor air posed to human existence.

"Beyond the direct adverse effect on health, air pollution from greenhouse gases, Short Lived Climate Pollutants (SCLPs), black carbon and so on are at the core of global warming, which is the driver of climate change, climate disasters with loss of lives, food insecurity, economic losses, migration and physical insecurity challenges," he said.

The minister said their agenda is to reduce all forms of air pollutants to 50 per cent globally by 2030, adding that Nigeria as a country, is faced with significant air pollution challenges and was ranked the 3rd most polluted country in Africa by the 2021 world air quality report.

"In 2023, the average PM2.5 concentration in Nigeria was 4.8 times of the World Health Organisation's annual air quality guideline value. Like most parts of the world, vehicular emission is the greatest contributor to air pollution, with the situation complicated in our country by the many old, second hand, third hand, in fact several hand automobiles plying our roads.

"Other sources include industrial activities, illegal refining, gas flaring, burning of refuse, household cooking and power generation," he said.

Salako maintained that if they failed to take action and reverse the current high level of air pollution in the country and in the world, the repercussions for public health, economy, environment and their survival is far reaching.

"The issue of vehicular emission is a major area that we need to deal with in improving our air quality. Government will continue to put measures in place, including appropriate tariffs and taxes, to discourage the importation of old and rickety vehicles, encourage local manufacturing and assembling of vehicles," he stated.

He said the ministry, through its regulatory/enforcement agencies and in collaboration with other MDAs, is working to improve the quality of air been inhaled by Nigerians using multifaceted policy instruments, legislations, programmes and projects to regulate, enforce and promote minimum air quality standards.

While noting that they are working to establish a national framework to guide states that are setting up vehicular and generator Emissions Testing Centres in line with minimum standards developed by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the Standards Organization of Nigeria, he said, "We are determined to ensure that vehicular and generator emission testings are not just about revenue but about compliance with National Ambient air quality standards."

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Mahmud Kambari, said the elders, women and children are more vulnerable to air pollution and thus the need to ensure clean air, which is a great enabler for good health.

Represented by the Director of Human Resources, Mariya Rufai, the permanent secretary said there is need to embark on wider sensitisation towards enlightening the people of the consequences of air pollution.

"Climate change issues can be reduced to the barest minimum if we have quality air," he stated.