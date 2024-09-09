Nigeria/Rwanda: Afcon Qualifiers - Super Eagles Eye Away Win in Kigali

The Super Eagles on Saturday beat the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 3-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium

After a promising start in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series against Benin Republic, the Super Eagles are focused on securing another victory in Tuesday's match against Rwanda's Amavubi at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

The Super Eagles on Saturday beat the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 3-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with two goals from Ademola Lookman and another goal from Victor Osimhen.

While speaking with NFF, Coach Augustine Eguavoen expressed confidence in his team's mentality and preparation, saying, "We have the right mentality now, and the mood in camp is excellent. Everyone is eager for us to pick up the three points in Rwanda and stay firmly on top of the qualifying table. We are here for business, and I'm happy that everyone is on the same page."

Eguavoen also appreciated the team's travel schedule, which allowed for adequate rest and preparation time. "I'm happy that we have arrived here in good time, and the players can rest well while we look forward to the official training on Monday afternoon."

The Nigerian delegation, led by NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, arrived in Kigali on Sunday, comprising 23 players, officials, and some journalists.

Team captain William Troost-Ekong emphasised the team's purpose, saying, "Our target is the three points, and we have spoken among ourselves on the imperative of going hard for it from the first blast of the referee's whistle. It's going to be a tough game, but we must not relent throughout the 90 minutes."

Rwanda's Amavubi previously held Libya's Mediterranean Knights to a 1-1 draw in their Matchday 1 encounter.

The match on Tuesday is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. Rwanda time (2 p.m. Nigeria time).