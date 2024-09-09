Liberia: China Secures U.S.$3.1b in Projects for Liberia

China-Africa relations are growing deeper and more rapidly than ever before and, as both sides endeavor to keep the torch of the connection burning, new development initiatives keep springing up, with China leading the way.

One of the latest announcements made by President Xi Jinping at the just-ended Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was about his country's decision to grant 33 African countries zero tariffs on business transactions. It can be recalled that at the Forum, China announced US$50 billion for the continent's development initiatives and Liberia, also being a good friend of China for nearly 50 years, secured US$3 billion for the construction of an oil refinery in the Port City of Buchanan as well as US$100 million for road construction.

In addition to these major wins, Liberia also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a multimillion-dollar Chinese company to invest in the construction of hotels and housing as well as sports and playgrounds to boost the tourism sector of Liberia.

The MOU was signed, according to the Information Ministry of Liberia, at the China-Liberia Trade Forum organized in Shenzhen City. Liberia's Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, signed on behalf of the Government of Liberia while Mr. Zheng Xudong signed for Shanghai Black Rock Lake Enterprise Development Co., Ltd. (China) signed for the firm.

The FOCAC was initiated in the year 2000 and, within 24 years of its existence as a mechanism for deep reflections, strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations as well as advancing development and economic ties, the Forum has seen probably its most productive edition.

"China will voluntarily and unilaterally open its market wider. We have decided to give all Least Developing Countries having diplomatic relations with China, including 33 countries in Africa, zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines," Xi told his visiting counterparts.

The Chinese leader added: "This has made China the first major developing country and the first major economy to take such a step. It will help turn China's big market into Africa's big opportunity."

President Xi continued: "China will expand market access for African agricultural products, deepen cooperation with Africa in e-commerce and other areas, and launch a "China-Africa quality enhancement program."

He said his country (The People's Republic of China) is prepared to enter into framework agreements on economic partnership for shared development with African countries to provide long-term, stable, and predictable institutional guarantees for trade and investment between the two sides.

Although the 33 African countries to benefit from the zero-tariff arrangement were not named in his speech, the point was the second of ten partnership actions for modernization to deepen China-Africa cooperation and spearhead the Global South modernization. Also, 70 other countries from Asia, South America, Europe, and the Caribbean that are among the least developing countries are expected to benefit from the same zero tariffs.

His first action plan in the next three years is to work with African countries to Partner with Africa for Mutual Learning among Civilizations. "China is ready to work with Africa to build a platform for governance experience sharing, a China-Africa knowledge network for development, and 25 centers on China and Africa studies. We will make better use of Africa's leadership academies to cultivate talents for governance, and invite 1,000 members of African political parties to China to deepen exchanges of experience in party and state governance."

Thirdly, Xi disclosed that China is ready to foster industrial cooperation with Africa push forward the Pilot Zone for In-depth China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation, and launch an "African Small-Medium Enterprises empowerment program.

"We will build with Africa a digital technology cooperation center and initiate 20 digital demonstration projects so as to embrace together the latest round of technological revolution and industrial transformation," he said as he addressed his colleagues at the opening of FOCAC.

Another action plan for the cooperation is to ensure there is Connectivity. Xi said his country is prepared to carry out 30 infrastructure connectivity projects in Africa, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and put in place a China-Africa network featuring land-sea links and coordinated development. "We are ready to assist in the development of the African Continental Free Trade Area, and deepen logistics and financial cooperation for the benefit of trans-regional development in Africa."

China is the largest and fastest developing country in the world with its economy being only second to the United States, even though it began realizing self-rule through independence in 1949, about 173 years After the American nation declared independence.

Quite a few industrialized nations have wooed African countries through their respective forums, including the US-Africa Business Summit, South Korea and Africa Summit, Indonesia and Africa Summit, as well as Japan's Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), among others, China is stealing the show with the tangibles that continue to come from its engagements with Africa, especially in its use of technology and construction engineering capacity to help build and improve infrastructures.

While China also seeks Africa's resources as it spends its billions on the continent, the country is looking forward to a moderately prosperous Africa compared to others who have, over the centuries exploited the continent and refused to help rebuild the broken structures, lest mention modernization.

"Fifth, the Partnership Action for Development Cooperation. China is ready to release the Joint Statement on Deepening Cooperation within the Framework of the Global Development Initiative with Africa, and implement 1,000 'small and beautiful' livelihood projects," Xi said. "We will replenish the China-World Bank Group Partnership Facility to boost Africa's development. We support Africa in hosting the 2026 Youth Olympic Games and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. We will work together with Africa to deliver more fruits of development to the two peoples."

President Xi added that China's sixth plan of action for the next three years is to work with Africa on boosting healthcare delivery and making it more accessible and affordable.

"China is ready to establish with Africa a hospital alliance and joint medical centers. We will send 2,000 medical personnel to Africa and launch 20 programs of health facilities and malaria treatment. We will encourage Chinese companies to invest in Africa's pharmaceutical production, and continue to do what we can to help Africa with epidemic response. We support the development of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to strengthen public health capacity in all African countries."

He continued that China will also partner with Africa on agriculture and livelihood for job creation and the well-being of people.

"China will provide Africa with RMB1 billion yuan in emergency food assistance, build 100,000 mu (about 6,670 hectares) of standardized agriculture demonstration areas in Africa, send 500 agricultural experts, and establish a China-Africa agricultural science and technology innovation alliance. We will implement 500 programs in Africa to promote community welfare. We will also encourage two-way investment for new business operations by Chinese and African companies, enable Africa to retain added value, and create at least one million jobs for Africa."

To solidify and enhance productivity, the Chinese leader committed his country to more productive people-to-people exchanges, with education and capacity building being the hallmark.

"Eighth, the Partnership Action for People-to-People Exchanges. China will implement with Africa more solidly the Future of Africa--Vocational Education Cooperation Plan, establish together an engineering technology academy, and build ten Luban Workshops. We will provide 60,000 training opportunities to Africa, mainly for women and youths. We will launch with Africa a Cultural Silk Road program as well as an initiative of cooperation on innovation in radio, TV, and audio and visual programs. The two sides have agreed to designate 2026 as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges."

For green energy development, the Chinese Government has assured Africa that it will invest in projects that will help mitigate climate change challenges caused by environmental pollution.

"China is ready to launch 30 clean energy projects in Africa, put in place meteorological early warning systems, and carry out cooperation in disaster prevention, mitigation, and relief as well as biodiversity conservation. We will create a China-Africa forum on the peaceful use of nuclear technology, establish together 30 joint laboratories, and collaborate on satellite remote sensing and lunar and deep-space exploration. All this is designed to help with green development in Africa," President Xi said.

He concluded the ten action plan by disclosing that his country will work with Africa in achieving the Global Security Initiative (GSI).

He said China is ready to build a partnership with Africa to implement the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and make it a fine example of GSI cooperation.

"We will give Africa RMB1 billion yuan in military assistance, provide training for 6,000 military personnel and 1,000 police and law enforcement officers from Africa, and invite 500 young African military officers to visit China. The two sides will conduct joint exercises, training, and patrol, carry out an "action for a mine-free Africa," and jointly ensure the safety of personnel and projects."

To implement the ten-count action plan, President Xi said the Chinese government will provide RMB360 billion yuan of financial support over the next three years. This breaks down into RMB210 billion yuan of credit lines, RMB80 billion yuan of assistance in various forms, and at least RMB70 billion yuanof investment in Africa by Chinese companies.

He expressed that China will encourage and support Africa in issuing panda bonds in China to enhance our results-oriented cooperation in all areas.