Africa: President Saied Reviews Tunisia's Participation in China-Africa Summit With Prime Minister

9 September 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied met Prime Minister Kamel Madouri at Carthage Palace on Monday to review Tunisia's participation in the recent China-Africa summit in Beijing.

According to a presidency statement, the Head of State urged speeding up the importation of buses to alleviate the transport problems faced by citizens.

They also discussed a major infrastructure project to build a railway linking the northern and southern regions of the country.

The meeting highlighted China's willingness to support the construction of the Aghlabid Health City in Kairouan and its commitment to rehabilitate the Menzah Sports Complex.

Other areas of cooperation, including renewable energy and other sectors, were also explored.

The President expressed his satisfaction with China's agreement to import a wide range of Tunisian products.

Separately, the meeting discussed the agenda for the upcoming Cabinet meeting, with the President stressing that the social sector and the protection of workers' rights, both in the public and private sectors, must be given top priority in accordance with the principles of justice and equity.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.