Africa: President Saied Reviews Tunisia's Participation in China-Africa Summit With Prime Minister

Tunis — President Kais Saied met Prime Minister Kamel Madouri at Carthage Palace on Monday to review Tunisia's participation in the recent China-Africa summit in Beijing.

According to a presidency statement, the Head of State urged speeding up the importation of buses to alleviate the transport problems faced by citizens.

They also discussed a major infrastructure project to build a railway linking the northern and southern regions of the country.

The meeting highlighted China's willingness to support the construction of the Aghlabid Health City in Kairouan and its commitment to rehabilitate the Menzah Sports Complex.

Other areas of cooperation, including renewable energy and other sectors, were also explored.

The President expressed his satisfaction with China's agreement to import a wide range of Tunisian products.

Separately, the meeting discussed the agenda for the upcoming Cabinet meeting, with the President stressing that the social sector and the protection of workers' rights, both in the public and private sectors, must be given top priority in accordance with the principles of justice and equity.