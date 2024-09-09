Corporate Council on Africa Announces Angola as Host of 2025 U.S.-Africa Business Summit

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOA) was developed and signed in Washington, DC by H.E. Mr. Agostinho Van-Dunem, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the United States, and Ms. Florizelle (Florie) Liser, President and CEO of Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), to officially mark the collaboration between the CCA and the Government of the Republic of Angola, who will be hosting the 17th U.S.-Africa Business Summit in 2025 in the city of Luanda, Angola.

The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) has the high honor of announcing that the Government of the Republic of Angola will host the 17th U.S.-Africa Business Summit in 2025 in the city of Luanda, Angola. Following on a meeting of CCA leadership with His Excellency João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola during the May 2024 U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOA) was developed and was signed today in Washington, DC by H.E. Mr. Agostinho Van-Dunem, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the United States and Ms. Florizelle (Florie) Liser, President and CEO of CCA to officially mark this important collaboration.

The U.S.-Africa Business Summit is recognized as one of the most important business platforms that annually brings together African Heads of State and key Ministers, U.S. Cabinet officials and heads of major agencies, and CEOs and senior executives of U.S. and African companies to foster investment, trade, and commercial collaboration.

The 2025 Summit marks a significant milestone as Angola celebrates the 50th anniversary of its national independence and assumes the Chairmanship of the African Union (AU). Thus, co-organizing and hosting the U.S.-Africa Business Summit during such a momentous year underscores Angola's firm commitment to promoting a new phase in as well as strengthening economic ties between Africa and the United States.

Angola's selection as the host country is a testament to its remarkable progress and potential as a key player in the African economy. The Summit will showcase Angola's diverse industries but will be continental in focus highlighting business and investment opportunities across the African continent in a range of sectors from energy and infrastructure to agriculture and technology, creative economy, manufacturing to digital economy and health.

"We are delighted to bring the U.S.-Africa Business Summit to Angola in the Summer of 2025," said Florie Liser, President and CEO of the Corporate Council on Africa. "This year's Summit promises to be a landmark event, highlighting not only Angola's economic potential and strategic importance as a leader in Africa, but recognizing the African continent’s increasing importance as a strategic economic, trade and business partner of the U.S. Government and private sector."

The 2025 Summit will be a crucial opportunity to identify effective and sustainable solutions to diversify the African economy, and to increase trade, investment and business in sectors with a high impact on the lives of African and American people, enterprises, workers, and consumers.

Participants will engage in high-level discussions on the critical issues and challenges, key sectors, and opportunities impacting the U.S.-Africa trade and investment relationship as well as sign deals and advance new business ventures and commercial partnerships that will drive economic growth and development both in the United States and Africa.

The 2025 U.S.-Africa Business Summit is expected to attract over 1,500 attendees, including African Heads of State, senior U.S. Government officials, CEOs, investors, and entrepreneurs. The event will feature plenary sessions, panel discussions, investment pitch sessions, networking opportunities, and an exhibition showcasing innovative products and services. For more information, visit the Corporate Council on Africa website at www.corporatecouncilonafrica.com . Summit registration will open soon. Stay updated on Summit developments by following us on social media:

ABOUT THE U.S.-AFRICA BUSINESS SUMMIT:

The U.S.-Africa Business Summit serves as a platform for African and U.S. private sector and government representatives to engage at the highest levels on a range of issues impacting the U.S.-Africa economic relationship. Summit sessions will focus on key sectors driving business, jobs, and economic growth in the United Staes and across the African continent including agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, security, trade facilitation, ICT, creative industries, and finance. Summit participants can network with key U.S. and African private sector and government officials, explore new business opportunities, meet potential business partners, and forge new business deals. The Summit also serves as an opportunity to shape and advocate for effective U.S.-Africa trade and investment policies. Over the last 30 years, CCA has hosted more than 50 U.S. and African Heads of State and over 18,000 participants at its Summits.

ABOUT THE CORPORATE COUNCIL ON AFRICA:

The Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) is a leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and the African continent. CCA uniquely represents a broad cross-section of member companies from small and medium-sized businesses to multinationals as well as U.S. and African firms. For more information, please visit www.corporatecouncilonafrica.com .