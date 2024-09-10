Nigeria: Wike Signs Power, Water Pacts With Chinese Companies

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday in China, signed two MOUs with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and the China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction (CGCOC) groups for the lighting up of the FCT using solar power and ensuring rural water supply.

In a statement, Anthony Ogunleye, spokesman of the minister's office, said that while signing the documents with the two companies in Beijing as part his visit to that country on the entourage of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Wike said selected projects would be completed across the FCT in time for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the FCT.

The statement reads in part: "The whole area of Maitama, the whole area of Asokoro, Wuse, Central Business Area, the Airport Road, down to Bill Clinton Drive, will be handled by CCECC, while CGCOC will handle the districts of Mabushi, Katampe and Garki.

"And then again, we have gone further, you know the Greater Abuja Waterworks which is being handled by CGCOC that has been awarded for years has reached 75 per cent completion. We believe that by the grace of God by this December or thereabout they would have completed it."

On the need to equally ensure water supply in the satellite areas of the FCT, the minister said, "The president said, 'Look, you can't only provide for the city, you have to talk about the rural areas.' And so we are keeping up with this idea; that there is a need to have satellite town water supply in Gwagwalada, Kwali and Kuje. We have now signed the MOU with CGC for them to carry out this assignment."

Speaking on lighting up the city, he said, " One key project which is very dear to us and one of the reasons why we are here today is to light up Abuja because Abuja will be 50 years old by next year. So, it should be a jubilee year for us. And we want Abuja to be like other cities, like what we see in Beijing....We have gone round and we have seen light everywhere, and that is how we want Abuja to be."

In their responses, the President of CCECC, Mr Chen Sichang, and the Chairman of CGCOC, Mr Lan Meizhong, expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed on them to execute the projects and assured the minister of quality and timely delivery of the projects.