Nigeria: Flood - Zoo Warns Residents Against Deadly Animals Washed Out From Garden

10 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

He warned that some deadly animals, including crocodiles and snakes, have been washed away into nearby communities.

The Borno State Zoological Garden has warned residents of Maiduguri to be wary of deadly animals flushed from the zoo by flood.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that residents were told to evacuate their homes near Sanda Kyarimi Park after dangerous reptiles were flushed out of the zoo by the flood.

The General Manager of the Zoological Garden, Ali Abatcha, said the flood had damaged properties and resulted in a number of animals lost in the flood.

In a statement issued to reporters in Maiduguri, Mr Abatcha said the flood caused widespread destruction and had affected over 80 per cent of the animals in the garden.

He warned that some deadly animals, including crocodiles and snakes, have been washed away into nearby communities.

He urged the public to be aware of the danger and take necessary precautions to avoid the animals.

He said measures were being taken to ensure the safety and protection of the remaining animals and staff within the zoo.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.