Nigeria: Tinubu Orders Immediate Evacuation of People in Flooding Parts of Maiduguri

Abuja — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has called for the immediate evacuation of people from affected flooding areas in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The President also expressed deep concern about the flooding in parts of the state capital.

Recall that the worst flood in recent decades displaced thousands of residents and affected facilities such as the Post office and the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

President Tinubu in a statement by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the State, especially to the families that have lost their means of livelihood due to the disaster triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam.

According to the statement, "While relevant authorities are still assessing the damage wrought by the flood, the President calls for the immediate evacuation of people from affected areas."

President Tinubu assured Governor Babagana Umara Zulum that the Federal Government is ready to collaborate to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the affected people.

He ordered the National Emergency Management Agency to assist the flood victims.

The President said he remained committed to mobilising federal resources to support the state during this difficult time.