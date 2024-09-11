Ethiopia: Tigray Leader Reports Talks With Archrival Eritrea

Mekelle/Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The leader of Tigray People's Liberation Front Debretsion Gebremichael has reported previously undisclosed talks between his region and the leaders of Eritrea.

Speaking at a press conference in the regional capital Mekelle, Ethiopia, on Tuesday, Debretsion said the first round of talks took place about six months ago in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He told reporters that Getachew Reda, the president of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration, represented the TPLF at the talks in Dubai.

Without indicating venue and date, Debretsion also said there have been subsequent meetings with the Eritrean leaders after the initial meeting in Dubai.

"This was decided by the TPLF Executive Committee," he said. "Accordingly, President Getachew Reda has engaged with Eritrea's leaders. This is something that I know and my party's Executive Committee knows."

He said the talks, which were aimed at creating peace between the two sides, had a positive result.

"The abduction of citizens, looting and other activities by the Eritrean forces has improved and eased as a result," he said.

He said the TPLF party's intention is to "make peace with all our neighbors, including the Fano forces and the Eritrean government."

"Based on this principle, Getachew met with the Eritrean leaders, which is known by the honorable prime minister and my part. But this is for a good cause and for peace," he said.

Debretsion indicated that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been encouraging them to engage in the talks. He adds that Getachew has also briefed the Ethiopian leader about the talks.

There has been no immediate reaction from Ethiopia prime minister's office, Eritrea and from IRA leader Getachew.

VOA's Horn of Africa Service has reached out to the Ethiopia prime minister's office and government communication service but has not received a response. Also, repeated attempts to get reaction from the Eritrea's ministry of information were not successful.

The governments of Ethiopia and Eritrea were allies during a deadly two-year war in Tigray that killed thousands. Human rights organizations and the United States have accused Eritrean and Ethiopian forces of committing war crimes during the war in Tigray, a charge the two governments denied.

In November 2022, the Ethiopian government and TPLF signed the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in Pretoria, South Africa, committing to a permanent ending of fighting.

Tigray regional officials allege that Eritrean troops remain in parts of their region despite the Pretoria agreement's call for the withdrawal of foreign forces. The agreement called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and non-Ethiopian National Defense Forces, referring to the Eritrean forces and Ethiopian militias allied with the Ethiopian government.

During his visit to Ethiopia, Hammer will review the implementation of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement on northern Ethiopia with the signatories, the State Department said in a statement.

"The United States remains committed to supporting the Ethiopian government and the Tigray Interim Regional Administration to achieve lasting peace, including through effective disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration for ex-combatants; an orderly and peaceful return of internally displaced persons; and advancing transitional justice and accountability," the statement read.

Hammer will also discuss with Ethiopian officials their efforts to advance dialogue to end violence in the Amhara and Oromia regions, it added.