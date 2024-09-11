Nigeria/Rwanda: Nigeria Coach Steps Down After Amavubi Draw

Nigeria caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen has announced that he won't be in the dugout for the country's 2025 AFCON qualifying games against Libya in October.

Eguavoen, who is the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, says his romance with the Super Eagles has ended and he will not be continuing the job.

"I was given a mandate to handle two games. I will want to say I am very pleased with the boys and again thanks to the NFF leadership and all the boys who supported me in terms of discipline and working hard," he was quoted as saying by Own Goal.

"It ends today, which is the two games mandate. I can't talk about Libya because I haven't been told but I can talk about it a little bit in case we have another coach. I want to be closer to the team as it should be and I can give inside story and inside information that we need to be able to overcome Libya," he added.

Nigeria appointed former German international Bruno Labbadia to take charge of the team but the deal was cancelled because of tax irregularities making Eguavoen to take charge of the team on interim basis.

A draw against Rwanda was enough for the Super Eagles to maintain their top spot in Group D with four points.