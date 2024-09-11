Nigeria/Rwanda: Morocco 2025 - Super Eagles Eye Maximum Points Against Rwanda

10 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The interim coach of the Super Eagles, Austin Eguavoen, has said the main objective in today's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Wasps of Rwanda in Kigali is the maximum points.

Eguavoen started his fourth stint with the Super Eagles on a fabulous note, with the three-time African kings decimating Benin Republic's Cheetahs 3-0 in Uyo on Saturday.

Therefore the 58-year-old intends to continue along the win-and-smile path when Nigeria confront Rwanda at the Amahoro National Stadium, Kigali.

"We play to win all the time, because Nigerians expect their team to win all the time. And because we have a team with great personnel, we play every team with respect but we don't get intimidated by any.

"Our objective for Tuesday's game is the three points."

Team captain William Ekong, speaking at the pre-match post conference at the Amahoro Stadium on Monday, just before the Eagles' official training, echoed the tactician: "We are here for a purpose. With Coach Eguavoen, who has coached the team before, we all feel like a family. We will play for each other and go for the three points that will establish us at the top of the table."

Table-toppers Nigeria, still basking in the great-feel of their 3-0 defeat of the Cheetahs, take on the Amavubi (Wasps) at the refurbished 45,000-capacity facility in the heart of Kigali in a Matchday 2 encounter of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, from 2pm Nigeria time.

