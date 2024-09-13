South Africa: Tributes Continue for 'Patriot' Former Minister Pravin Gordhan

The South African Revenue Services (SARS) has expressed sadness on the passing of former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan who was also affectionately known as "PG".

The revenue service described Gordhan as a "true patriot, social activist and a steward leader."

Gordhan passed away in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning after a battle with cancer, his family announced. He was 75 years old.

SARS, which joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in expressing sadness in mourning his passing, described Gordhan as a remarkable steward leader whose contributions to the country and the revenue will be remembered for generations to come.

The former Minister served as the Commissioner of SARS from 1999 - 2009 after which he was appointed as the Finance Minister.

"As the Commissioner of SARS from 1999 - 2009, it was PG who ushered in and evangelised the notion that SARS exists to serve a Higher Purpose of enabling government to build a capable democratic state that fosters sustainable economic growth and social development in the interest and wellbeing of all South Africans.

"It was he who set the organisation on a path that still directs and inspires us today and will continue for decades to come. PG was, without doubt, the one who conceptualised and laid the foundation for a Modern Tax and Customs Administration," said the revenue service.

It added that Gordhan's leadership and unwavering commitment to the public service has left an indelible mark on South Africa's economic landscape.

It said that as a key figure in SARS, he championed policies and reforms that strengthened the institution, transforming it into a globally respected revenue service.

His tenure was marked by an unyielding dedication to integrity, good governance, and accountability, ensuring that SARS became the pillar of strength for the nation's fiscal health.

Beyond his significant work at SARS, he served South Africa with distinction in various leadership roles, including as Minister of Finance, Minister of Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs and Minister of Public Enterprises, where his courage and vision guided the country through challenging times, it noted.

A social activist

It added that the former Minister's-- who held the portfolio of Public Enterprises prior to retiring---lifelong commitment to building a fair and just society for all will continue to inspire future generations of public servants and leaders.

"I will remember him as a committed social activist who dedicated his life to the struggle and the improvement of the material conditions of South Africans at a time when we were in the steely grips of state capture, it was PG who stood fearlessly for justice and equality. He spoke with courage of his deep conviction and did not count the tremendous cost to him and his family," said the revenue service's Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

SARS said the former Minister was a life-long revolutionary and a struggle hero, who confronted apartheid unwaveringly, in the public arena and in the underground terrain.

"His legacy will continue to guide SARS and South Africa in its pursuit of ethical governance and economic justice. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Vanitha and daughters Anisha and Priyesha, his extended family and friends who experienced his love and friendship, and to all those whose lives were touched by his visionary leadership and dedicated public service," it said.