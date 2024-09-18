Cameroon: Federal Govt Alerts On Cameroon's Plan to Release Water From Lagdo Dam

The Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) has alerted on the planned water releases from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

The director-general of NIHSA, Umar Ibrahim Mohammed, who issued the alert in a press statement on Tuesday, urged States and local government areas situated in riverine areas to heighten their vigilance and implement appropriate preparedness measures to mitigate potential flooding impacts nationwide.

He said: "The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) wishes to notify the general public that the authorities of the Lagdo dam in Cameroon have communicated to the Agency that they will initiate controlled water releases at a rate of 100m³/s (8,640,000m³/day) starting today, 17 September 2023.

"The water discharge is anticipated to progressively escalate to 1000m³/s over the next seven days based on the inflow from the upstream Garoua River, which serves as the primary source into the reservoir and a significant tributary to the Benue River."

However, the DG said that the dam operators have indicated that the planned water discharges will be gradual to avoid surpassing the conveyance capacity of the Benue River system and triggering substantial flooding downstream in Nigeria.

The overflow from the Lagdo Dam is projected to cease once there is a noticeable reduction in the flow into the Lagdo reservoir, he explained.

"The Agency unequivocally states that there is no need for alarm as major flooding downstream in Nigeria is not anticipated since the flow levels along the Benue River are still within cautionary limits.

"Nevertheless, it is of utmost importance for all states bordering the Benue River system, namely: Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross-Rivers, and Rivers, along with the government at all levels (Federal, State, and LGAs) to heighten their vigilance and implement appropriate preparedness measures to mitigate potential flooding impacts that may arise due to an increase in flow levels of our major rivers during this period," he added.

Mohammed assured of NIHSA's commitment to diligently monitor the flow conditions of the transboundary Benue River and the national inland rivers, and consistently provide regular updates on water levels across major rivers to prevent further flood disasters in Nigeria.