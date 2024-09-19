Nigeria: Why Cameroon's Lagdo Dam Releases Cause Devastating Floods in Nigeria

The release of water from Cameroon's Lagdo Dam has been a major concern in Nigeria for years, as it directly impacts states along the River Benue.

On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) announced the controlled release of water from the dam, which is aimed to prevent flooding in Nigerian communities.

NIHSA Director-General Umar Mohammed explained that the water release would start at 100 cubic meters per second, gradually increasing based on inflow from the Garoua River, which feeds both the dam and the Benue River.

The goal is to manage the release carefully, ensuring it doesn't exceed the Benue River's capacity and cause severe flooding downstream.

Mohammed reassured the public that this controlled release would be monitored, and flooding is not expected to reach dangerous levels.

However, he urged residents in states along the River Benue--like Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, and others--to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

One of the biggest reasons for flooding when the Lagdo Dam releases water is the lack of a buffer dam in Nigeria to contain the excess flow.

Initially, Nigeria and Cameroon had an agreement to build two dams: Lagdo in Cameroon and Dasin Hausa in Nigeria. The Dasin Hausa Dam was meant to act as a "shock absorber," protecting Nigerian communities from floods.

Unfortunately, although construction started in the 1980s, the Dasin Hausa Dam remains unfinished to this day.

This delay has led to recurring floods in states like Kogi, Benue, and other northeastern areas whenever excess water is released from Lagdo.

In 2022, Nigeria experienced one of its worst floods in a decade, largely due to this issue.

Despite ongoing efforts, including a 2013 agreement between Nigeria and Cameroon for early flood warnings, the problem remains unresolved. Cameroon's water releases continue to cause flooding in Nigeria, leaving communities in a constant state of red alert during rainy seasons.

Instead of completing the long-overdue Dasin Hausa Dam, Nigeria has relied on warning systems and emergency responses.

In 2022, floods from the Lagdo release destroyed roads, farmland, houses, and vehicles, which is an urgent call for a permanent solution.