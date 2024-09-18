Liberia's Quest for a Non-Permanent Security Council Seat - a Rejuvenation of Progressive Diplomacy

Introduction/Background

It has been over six decades since Liberia last held a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, during the presidency of William V.S. Tubman in 1961. In this article, the author provides an overview of the Security Council's structure and functions, particularly focusing on the non-permanent seats. The analysis explores the processes, significance, and implications of securing a non-permanent seat, specifically addressing Liberia's candidature for the 2025-2026 elections.

This candidacy hinges on both domestic and international political dynamics, and the author assesses key local actors with international influence. Additionally, the international advantages of Liberia's potential membership are examined, especially as the country officially submits its candidature during the 78th UNGA in New York for the upcoming mid-2025 elections.

Analysis

The UN Security Council is one of the most critical organs of the United Nations, with the primary responsibility of maintaining international peace and security. It comprises 15 member states, including 5 permanent members (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) who hold veto power, and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. These non-permanent members are chosen to represent different geographic regions and are responsible for ensuring a broad international perspective in the Council's work.

The Security Council has the authority to: Investigate disputes and recommend solutions, impose sanctions and authorize the use of force to maintain or restore peace and security.

Current Non-Permanent Members (2024)

As of 2024, the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council are: Algeria, Guyana, Republic of Korea (South Korea), Sierra Leone and Slovenia.

These countries were elected for two-year terms which started in January 2024. They joined the existing non-permanent members: Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland.

Newly Elected Members for 2025-2026

In June 2024, the UN General Assembly elected five new non-permanent members for the 2025-2026 term. These elected members are: Pakistan (182 votes), Somalia (179 votes), Panama (183 votes), Denmark (184 votes), and Greece (182 votes).

These countries will begin their terms on January 1, 2025, replacing Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, and Switzerland, whose terms end on December 31, 2024.

The rotational nature of the non-permanent members ensures diverse representation, providing a platform for countries from different regions to contribute to the work of the Council, often focusing on issues affecting their respective regions while maintaining a global perspective on peace and security.

Building a Diplomatic Portfolio: Liberia's Viability as a Candidate :Several critical factors are considered in evaluating a country's suitability for the Security Council seat. Among the key qualifications are a commitment to peace and security, regional ties, peacekeeping experience, advocacy for inclusivity, and focus on pressing global issues like climate security.

Commitment to Peace and Security: Liberia's post-war recovery and commitment to regional and global peace underscore its dedication to stability. The country has actively contributed to peacekeeping missions in Africa, particularly through ECOWAS. Serving as a non-permanent member would allow Liberia to further its efforts in promoting peaceful conflict resolution in Africa and beyond.

Liberia's post-war recovery and commitment to regional and global peace underscore its dedication to stability. The country has actively contributed to peacekeeping missions in Africa, particularly through ECOWAS. Serving as a non-permanent member would allow Liberia to further its efforts in promoting peaceful conflict resolution in Africa and beyond. Peacekeeping Experience: Liberia has made significant contributions to peacekeeping missions, notably in Mali (MINUSMA) and South Sudan (UNMISS) , where Liberian personnel have played key roles in civilian protection and stabilization efforts. Liberia's experience with the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) from 2003 to 2018 provides valuable insight into post-conflict recovery and peacekeeping.

Liberia has made significant contributions to peacekeeping missions, notably in and , where Liberian personnel have played key roles in civilian protection and stabilization efforts. Liberia's experience with the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) from 2003 to 2018 provides valuable insight into post-conflict recovery and peacekeeping. Advocacy for Inclusiveness: Liberia's candidacy would likely prioritize the interests of Africa and the Global South. It could advocate for resolving conflicts in fragile states, promoting human rights, and addressing root causes of instability such as poverty and underdevelopment. Liberia's voice would be vital in ensuring that less-covered conflicts, especially in West Africa, receive attention.

Liberia's candidacy would likely prioritize the interests of Africa and the Global South. It could advocate for resolving conflicts in fragile states, promoting human rights, and addressing root causes of instability such as poverty and underdevelopment. Liberia's voice would be vital in ensuring that less-covered conflicts, especially in West Africa, receive attention. Strong Regional Ties: Liberia's leadership in ECOWAS and the Mano River Union positions it as a significant regional voice. A seat on the Security Council could enable Liberia to advocate for improved regional security frameworks and economic integration to tackle issues like terrorism, trafficking, and instability.

Liberia's leadership in and the positions it as a significant regional voice. A seat on the Security Council could enable Liberia to advocate for improved regional security frameworks and economic integration to tackle issues like terrorism, trafficking, and instability. Focus on Climate Security:Liberia, like many developing nations, is vulnerable to climate change, making it a potential advocate for addressing climate security at the UN. As a non-permanent member, Liberia could highlight the security implications of climate change, particularly for developing nations, and push for international cooperation on adaptation and mitigation strategies.

Local Political Context

Domestically, Liberia's political landscape, driven by factors such as popularity, kinship, and loyalty, presents challenges. Party loyalty and propaganda often overshadow independent decision-making. The author highlights that securing a Security Council seat would require a collective, non-partisan effort, involving notable state actors such as President Boakai, former President George Weah, and former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf despite claims of their failure and or limited efforts to adequately address pressing national concerns of poverty, nepotism, accountability, and upholding the rule of law. These individuals, alongside civil society organizations ( Accountability Lab, CENTEL, NAYMOTE, etc.), could help amplify Liberia's candidacy and secure the necessary two-thirds majority vote.

Challenges: Financial and Logistical Constraints

Liberia, as a developing country with limited financial resources, may face challenges in maintaining a robust diplomatic presence and fulfilling the demanding duties of a Security Council member. Securing financial backing and logistical support, especially from key regional allies, will be critical to navigating these challenges.

Significance of a Security Council Seat for Liberia

Increased International Influence:Holding a non-permanent seat gives Liberia a platform to influence global discussions on key security issues. Liberia's voice could be instrumental in shaping debates on conflict resolution, peacekeeping missions, and sanctions, enhancing its diplomatic stature. Diplomatic Prestige:Serving on the Security Council elevates a country's international profile and reinforces its commitment to global peace. For Liberia, this could mark a revival of its international diplomacy, which has suffered from diminished visibility in recent years. Advancing National Interests:While acting in the global interest, Liberia can still use its seat to advocate for national and regional concerns, such as climate security and post-conflict development, which align with its broader foreign policy objectives. Strengthening Bilateral Relations:Membership on the Council fosters closer ties with both permanent and non-permanent members. This could lead to stronger diplomatic, economic, and security partnerships for Liberia. Access to Privileged Information:As a member of the Council, Liberia would gain access to vital intelligence and classified briefings on global security issues, enhancing its understanding of international dynamics and threats.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Conclusion

Liberia's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council presents both opportunities and challenges. While it faces financial and logistical constraints, its history of peacekeeping, commitment to regional stability, and advocacy for the Global South position it as a viable and constructive candidate. Securing this seat could rejuvenate Liberia's progressive diplomacy, expanding its influence and promoting its national and regional interests on the global stage.

References

Malone, D. M. (2004). The UN Security Council: From the Cold War to the 21st Century. Boulder: Lynne Rienner Publishers.

Hurd, I. (2008). After Anarchy: Legitimacy and Power in the United Nations Security Council. Princeton: Princeton University Press.

Boutellis, A., & Zahar, M. J. (2017). A Process in Search of Peace: Lessons from the Inter-Malian Agreement. International Peace Institute.

International Crisis Group. (2017). Saving Gambia's New Democracy. Africa Briefing No. 123.

Sullivan, D. (2018). Liberia's Security Sector Reform: A Case Study of Peacebuilding in a Fragile State. U.S. Institute of Peace

The Publisher of this article John Yormie, Jr. is a Liberian author, researcher and emerging diplomat. He has served at Coordinator and Officer -in-Charge of the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Liberia.