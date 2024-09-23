South Africa: President Ramaphosa in New York for UN General Assembly

President Cyril Rampahosa touched down on Saturday at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, where he will be leading the South African delegation to the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and high-level week.

The President was received by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, South Africa's Permanent Representative in New York Ambassador Mathu Nompozolo and Defence Attachè Brigadier General Richard Maponyane.

President Ramaphosa is expected to address the General Assembly on the opening day, Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

Heads of State and Government are gathering at the UN Headquarters in New York to address the critical challenges and gaps in global governance exposed by recent global shocks.

The summit aims to reaffirm commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UN Charter, while enhancing cooperation and laying the foundations for a reinvigorated multilateral system.

According to the Presidency, this year, the African group presides over the General Assembly, with former Prime Minister of Cameroon, Philemon Yang, elected as President of the 79th Session.

"The theme identified by the President of UNGA79 is, 'Unity in diversity, for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for everyone everywhere'."

The issues on which President Ramaphosa will focus on during his engagements in New York include the necessity for the maintenance of international peace and security.

He will also zoom in on the SDGs and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, climate change and the upcoming COP29 in Baku, financing for development, and health and pandemic preparedness.

Today, President Ramaphosa will take part in the UN Secretary-General's flagship High-Level Summit of the Future (SoTF), which, at its conclusion, is expected to adopt a Pact for the Future (PFTF).

While in New York, President Ramaphosa will also engage business leaders as part of the drive to attract foreign direct investment for South Africa, his Office said.