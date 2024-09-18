Amadou Hott Steps Down From African Development Bank As Special Envoy of the President for the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa

18 September 2024
African Development Bank (Abidjan)
Amadou Hott, Special Envoy to the President of the African Development Bank Group, responsible for the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (AGIA), has resigned from his role with immediate effect.

In his resignation statement, Hott said he was stepping down in conformity with the Bank's rules and to avoid any potential conflict of interest, as he will be seeking the presidency of the Bank. "This decision comes as I intend to seek the Presidency of the African Development Bank, which may create a conflict with my current role at the Bank", said Hott.

Hott paid tribute to Dr Adesina's "exceptional visionary leadership in establishing AGIA", while expressing gratitude for the opportunity given him to help mobilise resources for AGIA, which is on track to reaching financial close for $280 million.

Hott, a former Minister of the Economy, Planning and Cooperation in Senegal, was appointed Special Envoy in December 2022, to drive resource mobilisation for AGIA to support Africa's net zero transition through investing in green infrastructure. He had previously served as Vice President for Power, Energy, Green Growth and Climate Change at the African Development Bank, prior to joining the Senegalese government.

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina said, "As Special Envoy for AGIA, Amadou Hott built effective partnerships globally which helped to mobilise significant financial commitments to AGIA. I thank him for his exemplary work and service to the African Development Bank and AGIA."

