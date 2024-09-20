South Africa: Urgent Warning As Level 6 Snowstorm Approaches KwaZulu-Natal

20 September 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has warned residents of severe weather conditions that are expected to affect large parts of the province from Friday until the weekend.

According to the latest warning issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS), Level 6 disruptive snow can be expected in parts of the uThukela, Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu Districts.

Buthelezi warned that these weather conditions pose a danger to life and could lead to temporary road closures due to ice accumulation, causing traffic disruptions on major routes.

Buthelezi urged residents in the areas expected to be affected, to take the necessary precautions, including delaying unnecessary trips, as the risk of entrapment due to icy roads is very high.

A Level 2 disruptive snow warning has also been issued for the parts of Ugu, uThukela, uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala and Amajuba Districts.

The remaining parts of the province have a Level 2 warning for disruptive rain.

Buthelezi has assured residents that disaster management teams, coordinated by the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, are on the ground and will closely monitor developments.

"These teams are equipped to respond to emergencies and provide assistance where needed. Plans are also in place to clear roads in collaboration with local municipalities and the Department of Transport.

"This coordinated effort aims to ensure that major routes are accessible and that any disruptions are promptly addressed. Residents are encouraged to stay updated through official platforms and trustworthy news sources to receive the latest information and safety advice," Buthelezi said.

