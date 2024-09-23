East Africa: How Ethiopia and Somaliland's Partnership Can Reshape Regional Dynamics

It is worth mentioning that the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland plays a huge role in assisting the progress of the country's economy and smoothing the path of import and export business down the road.

As far as this some groups that have a deep-seated hatred towards the pact have continued going to the ends of the earth for its realization in the shortest possible time. Though Ethiopia's enemies know like the palm of their hand the fact that the agreement does not harm any nation, they have been going to the ends of the earth with the purpose of adding fuel to the flames and putting salt on the wound.

As Ethiopia's arch-enemies and bitter foes move heaven and earth to bring discredit to the breakthrough initiative of Ethiopia and Somaliland, their efforts sustained going for nothing. Despite the possibility that they spared no effort to hoodwink the wider international community with their usual hoax news, accomplishing the desired goal turned out to be an insurmountable obstacle and a wild goose chase.

To everyone's dismay, by giving the cold shoulder to the existing reality on the ground, Ethiopia's foes have been working day in and day out to besmirch the country's positive developments. As Ethiopia does not have a malicious intention of harming any nation, Somalia should work in close collaboration with Ethiopia in a peaceful way and pull out all the stops to get to the bottom of its quandaries through round table discussions.

As no one benefits from war, Somalia ought to distance itself from warmongering acts. It is evident that if the situation keeps going in this way, the Horn of Africa for sure will turn out to be a hotbed of terrorists.

As Ethiopia has been doing everything possible with the intention of resolving the issue peacefully, Somalia should endeavor to make peace happen in the Hornof Africa devoid of batting an eye.

It is true that Ethiopia's accord with Somaliland is a continuation of its amicable foreign policy and not a farfetched move to breach others' sovereignty, social science expertin the recent past said, stressing the need to secure a seaport in a fiercely-contested region.

The experts also slammed doubts and supersized interpretations of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Partnership and Cooperation between Ethiopia and Somaliland while describing the agreement as valid and reciprocal actions which would serve the entire region.

Accordingly, Dilla University History and International Affairs analyst, Abdu Mohamed (PhD) told The Ethiopian Herald that the country has not reinvented something new and its agreement with Somaliland is part and parcel of its three decades of foreign policy towards Hargeisa.

Ethiopia and Somaliland have been forging commercial and other diplomatic relations devoid of external reactions and standpoint. "And, Ethiopia needs to view the ongoing reactions carefully from diplomacy and peace perspectives," the analyst recommended.

Hawassa University Law Instructor Fekadu Deriba, stated that as the Ethiopian Airlines have been flying to Hargeisa and the country has a share in the Berbera Port, the recent MoU is not a new phenomenon. "It is normal for two parties to seal a mutual agreement so long as it does not affect others."

Ethiopia needs to study the reactions following the signing of the MoU carefully and craft appropriate response mechanisms and continue to create clarity.

No external entity should dictate Ethiopia as to when and with whom it should enter into agreements. It is up to Ethiopia to decide on its foreign policy. The country's quest for access to the sea is historical, legal and geopolitical. Its interest can be achieved through various means. A mutual agreement is one path.

In point of fact, some groups that detest Ethiopia's growth and development have continued confounding the international community with barefaced lies that do not reflect the concrete reality.

Although Ethiopia's rivals know Ethiopia's role in resorting peace and tranquility in the Horn of Africa fighting against al-Shababin Somalia and other militant groups, they have continued turning a blind eye to the unvarnished truth over and over again.

It is worth mentioning that in the absence of Ethiopia's peacekeeping force, making certain peace and tranquility in the Horn of Africa will be easier said than done. Unless all nations stand in unison to restore peace in the Horn of Africa, the region will move into uncharted waters posing danger to the whole thing surfacing in the Horn.

Beshir Abdullahi Mohammoud (PhD), President of Jigjiga University, said that realizing Ethiopia's quest for seaport would enhance mutual benefits and trade ties in the entire region. Addressing a panel discussion jointly organized by Jigjiga University and Institute of Foreign Affairs Beshir recently said that Ethiopia's quest to seaport is of paramount importance to trade integration in the region.

Stating that Ethiopia's obtaining of seaport is vital for countries in the region to work together for economic benefits, he further noted that seaport is important to reduce the high cost of export and import items and attract foreign investment.

Getting seaport for Ethiopia is also crucial to enhance trade activities especially in the eastern part of the country and benefit the people. To this end, the university will carry out research and diplomatic activities for the realization of the country's effort for seaport, he affirmed.

As long as Ethiopia has the right to strive for sovereignty access to seaports and make a deal on its economic and political matters, Somalia should distance itself from sparing no effort to back the region into a corner.

There is no denying the fact that the port accord gives Ethiopia multifaceted benefits without a shred of a doubt. Apart from its socioeconomic effects, Ethiopia's direct port access would give a green light to the Horn of Africa swarmed with terrorist groups. In a similar vein, access to the port deal would also curtail the ill efforts of Ethiopia's adversaries.

"If Ethiopia regains a sea outlet, the Red Sea region would be relatively more peaceful because of Ethiopia's role in regional stabilization," Mulugeta Debebe (PhD), a Political Science lecturer at Ethiopian Civil Service University said.

He emphasized that maritime security across the Red Sea requires collaboration, which Ethiopia is currently advocating for. "If Ethiopia achieves its aspiration of securing a sea outlet and establishing a coastline military base, it will significantly contribute to maritime peacekeeping. Conflicts along the coastline would also be more manageable."

As a country that collaborates with global powers on peacekeeping missions, Ethiopia's involvement in the maritime arena would mirror its existing partnerships, according to Mulugeta.

Ethiopia's history is characterized by peacekeeping rather than aggression. Therefore, its presence along the coastline would not be a destabilizing factor. He argued that fighting terrorism in the Horn of Africa (HoA) would be less fruitful without Ethiopia's maritime presence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia East Africa Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Currently, Ethiopia's peacekeeping forces are active in several hotspots in the HoA. Ethiopia's role would be even more significant if it were allowed to deploy its forces at least in one coastline base. Countries opposing Ethiopia's aspirations should reconsider the potential for cooperation. With a population of more than 120 million, Ethiopia's lack of access to the sea could lead to internal crises that would adversely affect neighboring countries.

Apart from fostering bilateral benefits, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Ethiopia and Somaliland would be a cornerstone in bringing peace to the volatile Horn of Africa (HoA) and expedite economic integration, Somaliland's Embassy to Ethiopia said.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, the Deputy Head Mission Barkhad Mohamoud Kaariye (PhD) in recent times stated that Ethiopia's establishment of a naval base in Somaliland would greatly contribute to pacifying Bab-el-Mandeb, one of the busiest trade routes globally, and prevent rampant piracy.

Having availed a 20-km coastline to Ethiopia, the MoU serves the twin objectives of addressing the former's long-held quest for seaports and contributing for maritime peace in the HoA. Moreover, the pact is considered a bold step taken to create strong economic ties between the two HoA countries that should be replicated by others, Barkhad emphasized.

According to him, the MoU is part of the big plan that aims to transform the two sides' historical relations into new heights and cement the legalization and enhancement of people-to-people and commercial relations. "The people of Somaliland expressed overwhelming support and delight over the pact that is expected to facilitate the long-awaited international recognition."