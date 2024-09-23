Ethiopia's Right to Access the Sea - Legitimate Call for Justice, Economic Opportunity

Ethiopia, a country snatched away its port due to historical circumstances in the Horn of Africa, has faced significant challenges due to its lack of direct access to the sea. Historically, this predicament has impeded its economic development and limited its trade opportunities. As the nation strives for growth and modernization, the quest for maritime access is not merely an economic issue; it embodies a fundamental right that deserves global recognition and support.

Ethiopia's connection to the sea was severed in 1993 when Eritrea gained independence, taking with it Ethiopia's only coastline. Since then, Ethiopia has relied heavily on neighboring countries, particularly Djibouti, for access to ports. This dependence has created vulnerabilities in trade logistics and increased costs for imports and exports. The situation has been exacerbated by political tensions in the region, often leading to disputes over port access and transit routes.

The significance of maritime access for Ethiopia cannot be overstated. With a population exceeding 120 million, Ethiopia is one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa. However, its landlocked status limits its ability to fully capitalize on this growth. Access to the sea would enable the country to achieve various successes.

Among the achievements fulfilled with the ownership of sea outlet is increased competition among ports that could lower shipping fees thereby making Ethiopian goods more competitive globally. Easier access to international markets would also allow Ethiopian agriculture and manufactured goods to reach new customers, boosting foreign exchange earnings.

Improved logistics and infrastructure could attract foreign direct investment, fostering economic diversification and job creation. Ethiopia is always ready to cooperate with Somalia and other neighboring countries to ensure peace and stability in the Horn of Africa (HoA), Government of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) announced repeatedly.

In a statement issued recently, the Democracy System Building Coordination Centre Head with the rank of Deputy Prime Minister and Vice President of the ruling party, Adem Farah, expressed his government's firm commitment to join hands with neighboring countries including Somalia in order to maintain the peace and stability of the region.

Adem said that recent statements made by Somalia officials deny the reality on the ground and go against the spirit of good neighborliness. Mentioning that Ethiopia and Somalia share a border of nearly 1,700 km and have a common culture, language and religion, Adem said, "Our country believes that this is an unchangeable truth, not subject to reinterpretation by historical narratives."

According to him, Ethiopia has put maximum efforts to stand in solidarity with Somalia, embracing the idea of growing together - recognizing that Somalia's peace and stability are crucial for its development and prosperity.

Despite this fact, Adem said the recent statements made by Somalia's officials are far from the reality, do not reflect the history of the ties between the two peoples, deny the reality on the ground, and go against good neighborliness and the common interests of the people of the two countries.

Adem further stated that speeches of responsible politicians should always be fair, enduring, and beneficial to the people of the region, strengthening bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood and supporting the peace and stability of the Horn of Africa, where the Somali people play a central role.

He also urged Somali counterparts to do their part in ending actions and rhetoric that go against the long-term interests of the region's people and the relations between the two countries.

Ethiopia's right to access the sea is not merely a matter of economic necessity; it is a question of justice. International law recognizes the rights of landlocked countries to access the sea. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) emphasizes the importance of equitable access to ocean resources for all nations, regardless of their geographic location.

Furthermore, the right to trade freely is a fundamental human right, enshrined in various international covenants. Denying Ethiopia access to the sea is, in essence, a denial of its right to economic self-determination and development.

The quest for access to the sea could also foster greater regional cooperation. Engaging in diplomatic dialogues with Eritrea and other neighboring countries is essential. A cooperative approach could lead to mutually beneficial agreements that enhance stability and security in the region.

The establishment of joint economic zones and shared infrastructure projects could pave the way for a new era of partnership in the Horn of Africa. Such initiatives would not only benefit Ethiopia but could also stimulate economic growth in Eritrea and Djibouti, creating a win-win scenario.

The international community has a pivotal role to play in supporting Ethiopia's right to access the sea. This support should not merely be rhetorical; it must be translated into concrete actions, such as: Encouraging dialogue between Ethiopia and Eritrea to resolve historical grievances and establish a framework for access to ports.

Supporting projects that improve transportation and logistics networks in the region, thus enhancing connectivity for landlocked states is of paramount importance along with formulating policies that uphold the rights of landlocked nations, ensuring they receive fair treatment in international trade agreements.

Ethiopia's right to access the sea is a multifaceted issue that encompasses legal, economic, and ethical dimensions. The pursuit of maritime access should be recognized as an essential step toward achieving sustainable development and economic independence.

As Ethiopia navigates its path forward, it is imperative for the international community to support its quest for justice and equitable access to the sea. Only through concerted efforts can Ethiopia unlock its full potential and secure a prosperous future for its people. To regain access to ports and enhance its influence in the Red Sea and Gulf regions, the Ethiopian government can adopt a multifaceted strategy focusing on diplomacy, economic partnerships, infrastructure development, and regional cooperation. Here are key actions the Ethiopian government could pursue:

Initiate and sustain dialogue with Eritrea to resolve historical grievances and negotiate access to Eritrean ports. Building trust can facilitate cooperative agreements. Engage with neighboring countries like Djibouti and Sudan to foster alliances that support Ethiopia's maritime aspirations. Strengthening relationships can create a supportive network.

Seeking assistance from international organizations or neutral countries to mediate discussions with Eritrea and other regional players would also be helpful. Explore partnerships with port operators in Djibouti and other countries to secure favorable terms for Ethiopian cargo is the other issue of concern. This could include joint ventures or long-term leasing agreements. Besides, Investing in upgrading and expanding existing ports to accommodate Ethiopian trade more effectively, potentially through public-private partnerships is commendable.

Advocate for the sustainable use of marine resources, positioning Ethiopia as a responsible actor in regional maritime governance. Launch awareness campaigns to educate the public about the importance of maritime access for national development and security. Mobilize Ethiopian Diaspora communities to advocate for maritime access and investment in Ethiopia's economy are questions that matter.

By taking a comprehensive approach that combines diplomacy, economic initiatives, infrastructure development, and regional cooperation, Ethiopia can work towards regaining access to ports and enhancing its influence in the Red Sea and Gulf regions. This strategic pursuit not only holds the promise of economic growth but also strengthens Ethiopia's position as a vital player in regional and international affairs.

Ethiopia's historical circumstances regarding access to the sea have been shaped by a series of significant events and geopolitical dynamics. Here are key historical moments that have influenced Ethiopia's access to maritime routes:

Among key historical moments that have influenced Ethiopia's access to maritime routes is the Aksumite Empire. In ancient times, the Aksumite Empire (circa 100 AD to 940 AD) controlled trade routes that connected the interior of Africa to the Red Sea. The port of Adulis facilitated maritime trade with various civilizations, enabling Ethiopia to access international markets.

Colonial Era is another political economic and social factor that influenced Ethiopia's sea access, the Italian occupation, for instance. In the late 19th century, Italy attempted to colonize Ethiopia, leading to the First Italo-Ethiopian War (1895-1896). Though Ethiopia successfully defended its sovereignty at the Battle of Adwa, the colonial dynamics in the region shifted impacting trade routes.

Italian Colonization of Eritrea also adversely affected Ethiopia's access to the sea. Italy colonized Eritrea in the late 19th century, effectively controlling the only coastline that Ethiopia had access to. This created a situation where Ethiopia became reliant on Eritrean ports for maritime trade.

Following the coming to an end of the World War II, Italy was defeated and lost its colonial power and Eritrea was federated with Ethiopia in 1952 under United Nations supervision, allowing Ethiopia some access to Eritrean ports.

In 1962, Ethiopia annexed Eritrea, effectively ending its autonomy and solidifying Ethiopia's control over its coastal access, though this was met with resistance and lately resulted in Eritrean War to Independence. The war ended in 1993 with the Eritrean Independence. Following a protracted conflict, Eritrea gained independence resulting in Ethiopia losing its direct access to the sea. This significantly impacted Ethiopia's trade and logistics.

The Eritrean-Ethiopian War, also known as the Badime War, which was a major armed conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea that took place from May 1998 to June 2000 again deprived Ethiopia the right of using Eritrea's ports and made dependent on Djibouti. After losing access to Eritrean ports, Ethiopia became heavily reliant on Djibouti for maritime trade, which has been a point of contention and economic vulnerability.

Political tensions with Eritrea have continued to affect Ethiopia's access to maritime routes, influencing trade and regional stability. The peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea in 2018 opened channels for potential cooperation and dialogue, reigniting discussions about access to ports and trade relations but could not bear fruit.

In a nutshell, Ethiopia's access to the sea has been influenced by historical trade practices, colonial legacies, wars, and diplomatic efforts. Understanding these circumstances provides context for Ethiopia's current aspirations for maritime access and its economic development strategies.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald