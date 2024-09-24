Egypt Sends 'Largest Military Aid' Shipment to Somalia Amid Regional Tensions

Addis Abeba — An Egyptian military cargo ship arrived in Mogadishu yesterday, delivering what media reports describe as "the largest shipment of military aid" to Somalia since the United Nations lifted its arms embargo on the country in December 2023.

According to Garowe Online, the shipment included heavy artillery, anti-tank weapons, and armored vehicles, marking a significant boost to Somalia's defense capabilities.

The Egyptian warship began unloading the weapons on Sunday, one diplomat told Reuters.

Security forces blocked off the quayside and surrounding roads on Sunday and Monday as convoys carried the weapons to a defense ministry building and nearby military bases, according to two port workers and two military officials who spoke to Reuters.

The delivery is part of a bilateral defense pact signed between Egypt and Somalia in August 2024.

The report indicates that the shipment was received by Somalia's Defense Minister, Army Chief, and other high-ranking government officials at Mogadishu's port.

The defense agreement between the two nations, signed during Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's visit to Cairo, aims to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries.

The military aid comes amid complex regional dynamics.

Reports last month indicated that Egypt had begun deploying military officers and equipment to Mogadishu, with potential plans to station up to 10,000 Egyptian soldiers in Somalia.

This increased military cooperation between Egypt and Somalia occurs against a backdrop of tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, following Ethiopia's recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Somaliland regarding port access.

These developments take place less than a year after the UN Security Council lifted the long-standing weapons embargo on Somalia, which had been in effect since 1992.

The Somali government has been working to strengthen its control over the country in the face of challenges from armed militias and al-Shabab militants.

The Minister of Interior of Somalia's Puntland region had previously expressed concerns about the embargo's lifting, describing it as a "big mistake" due to the country's divided state.