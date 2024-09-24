Somalia: Ethiopian FM Warns Arms Shipments to Somalia 'Exacerbate Fragile Security,' Cautions Against Weapons Reaching 'Terrorists'

Addis Abeba — Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie, Ethiopia's Foreign Minister, has expressed concern over the recent arms shipments to Somalia, stating that they could "further exacerbate the fragile security" in the region.

During a meeting with UN Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo in New York, Minister Taye warned that the "supply of ammunition by external forces would further exacerbate the fragile security and would end up in the hands of terrorists."

As reported by Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussion took place on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly session.

These remarks come just a day after reports of a significant Egyptian military aid shipment arriving in Mogadishu, described as the largest since the UN lifted its arms embargo on Somalia in December 2023.

The shipment reportedly included heavy artillery, anti-tank weapons, and armored vehicles as part of a bilateral defense pact signed between Egypt and Somalia in August 2024.

In response to the shipment, the government of Somaliland expressed serious concern.

Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "We are deeply alarmed by the transfer of these weapons, particularly as the Mogadishu administration lacks the capacity to effectively manage or safeguard such a significant military cache."

The military aid comes amid complex regional dynamics.

Reports last month indicated that Egypt had begun deploying military officers and equipment to Mogadishu, with potential plans to station up to 10,000 Egyptian soldiers in Somalia.

This increased military cooperation between Egypt and Somalia occurs against a backdrop of tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, following Ethiopia's recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Somaliland regarding port access.

The Ethiopian Foreign Minister also discussed the future of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), emphasizing that "all aspects of the mission, including its mandate, size, financing, and coordination," should be considered before making decisions, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs reported that the Ethiopian Foreign Minister also discussed the situation in Sudan, highlighting Ethiopia's advocacy for a political solution to the ongoing crisis.

He noted that Ethiopia has been "advocating for a political solution to the ongoing crisis in Sudan."