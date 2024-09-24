Somalia: Puntland Leader Calls for Dialogue to Resolve Political Rift With Federal Government of Somalia

24 September 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Garowe — Said Abdullahi Deni, the President of Puntland, announced on Monday that the Puntland leadership is ready to resolve the ongoing political discord with the Federal Government of Somalia, which has persisted for several months.

Deni's remarks came during a summit at the Puntland Development and Research Center (PDRC), where he called for immediate action to prevent further fragmentation of the country.

In his speech, Deni warned that without meaningful political dialogue, Somalia risks breaking apart, with other regions potentially seeking independence, much like Somaliland. "If we fail to engage in dialogue, we will face serious consequences. The divisions will deepen, and other regions might follow Somaliland's example in declaring independence," Deni cautioned, stressing the urgent need for reconciliation.

He reaffirmed Puntland's commitment to leading efforts to reunite Somalia and encouraged open, public discussions between regional and federal leaders. Deni urged summit attendees to support initiatives for a public forum fostering direct dialogue between Puntland and the federal government. He expressed disappointment over previous private negotiations that failed to yield any significant results, advocating for a more transparent and inclusive approach.

"Puntland is ready to lead," Deni stated. "We are prepared to offer our resources, knowledge, and financial support to unite Somalia. We welcome any dialogue and are open to working with the federal government to achieve this goal."

Political tensions between Puntland and the Federal Government have heightened in recent months, particularly following Deni's unsuccessful bid for the position of Somali Prime Minister. Abdiqafar Elmi Hange, the Deputy Minister of Finance, noted that the strained relations stem from this political setback, contributing to the ongoing discord.

The call for dialogue comes at a critical time, as regional and federal dynamics challenge Somalia's fragile stability. Deni's appeal for transparency and collective effort marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to mend political relations between Puntland and the Federal Government.

