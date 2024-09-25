ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Astke Selassie has expressed his concern that supply of ammunitions by external forces would further exacerbate the fragile security and would end up in the hands of terrorists in Somalia.

Foreign Minister Taye and Rosemary Decarlo, Under Secretary General for Peace building and Political Affairs of the United Nations met on Monday in New York on the margins of the 79th session of the UNGA to discuss issues of common concern.

Ambassador Taye appreciated the strong working relations that Ethiopia enjoys with the various UN agencies working in Ethiopia and noted the importance of having regular consultation on local and regional issues.

The Minister briefed the USG on Sudan, particularly underlining on the need for coordinated efforts to bringa bout peace to the country. He further noted that Ethiopia has been advocating for political solution to the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

On Somalia, the Minister , highlighted Ethiopia's continued efforts in fighting terrorism and stressed that any post ATMIS arrangement should be decided after taking the necessary time to deliberate on all aspects of the mission, including its mandate, size, financing and coordination.

Taye also expressed his concern that supply of ammunitions by external forces would further exacerbate the fragile security and would end up in the hands of terrorists, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Rosemary Decarlo, Undersecretary General for Peace building and Political Affairs, on her part reaffirmed the UN'S continued commitment to work with Ethiopia on peace building issues of the region and beyond.