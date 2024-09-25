Ethiopia Warns Against External Forces 'Ammunitions Supply to Somalia'

25 September 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Astke Selassie has expressed his concern that supply of ammunitions by external forces would further exacerbate the fragile security and would end up in the hands of terrorists in Somalia.

Foreign Minister Taye and Rosemary Decarlo, Under Secretary General for Peace building and Political Affairs of the United Nations met on Monday in New York on the margins of the 79th session of the UNGA to discuss issues of common concern.

Ambassador Taye appreciated the strong working relations that Ethiopia enjoys with the various UN agencies working in Ethiopia and noted the importance of having regular consultation on local and regional issues.

The Minister briefed the USG on Sudan, particularly underlining on the need for coordinated efforts to bringa bout peace to the country. He further noted that Ethiopia has been advocating for political solution to the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

On Somalia, the Minister , highlighted Ethiopia's continued efforts in fighting terrorism and stressed that any post ATMIS arrangement should be decided after taking the necessary time to deliberate on all aspects of the mission, including its mandate, size, financing and coordination.

Taye also expressed his concern that supply of ammunitions by external forces would further exacerbate the fragile security and would end up in the hands of terrorists, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Rosemary Decarlo, Undersecretary General for Peace building and Political Affairs, on her part reaffirmed the UN'S continued commitment to work with Ethiopia on peace building issues of the region and beyond.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.