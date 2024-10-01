Ethiopia: Egypt Support for Somalia Aims to Help Country Regain Stability, Not Related to Ethiopia - President El-Sisi

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said on Sunday 29/9/2024 that Egypt's support for Somalia is not related to Ethiopia but rather to help Somalia regain stability.

"In terms of our support for Somalia, we support Somalia... not due to Ethiopia but... because this country has been in a state of instability for more than 30 years," the president stressed.

El-Sisi made his remarks during a breakfast held at the Police Academy in Cairo that preceded the graduation ceremony of a new class and included an open discussion with journalists.

On 14 August, Egypt and Somalia signed a military cooperation protocol, under which Cairo sent military aid to Somalia to support and strengthen the capabilities of the Somali army.

The move is part of Egypt's support for Somalia's efforts to "achieve security and stability, combat terrorism, and uphold its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity," read a statement by the Egyptian foreign ministry released last week.

Since January, tensions have increased in the Horn of Africa after Somaliland, a breakaway entity from Somalia, agreed to lease 20 kilometres of its coast for 50 years to Landlocked Ethiopia, which aims to set up a naval base and a commercial port on the Red Sea.

Egypt has repeatedly asserted its firm position supporting the unity and sovereignty of Somalia over its territories.

GERD Dispute

In response to a question regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), President El-Sisi emphasized Egypt's efforts to engage in various discussions and utilize all political and diplomatic tools to prevent any potential harm to the country's water rights in the Nile river.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Egypt and Ethiopia have been locked in a dispute over the filling and operations of the GERD for a decade now, with Addis Ababa refusing to sign any legally binding agreement that would safeguard Egypt's water rights and needs.

Egypt has invested significant financial resources to enhance and manage water resources throughout the country that over the past ten years, noted El-Sisi, citing triple treatment plants such as the Bahr El-Baqr wastewater treatment plant and New Delta projects.

The country has invested over EGP 400 billion in such projects, he pointed out.

President El-Sisi also assured that Egypt will be among the first countries to employ the latest technologies in water treatment.

Ahram Online