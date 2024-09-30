Rwanda: Stepping Up Vigilance Against Marburg Is for Collective Good

29 September 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By The New Times

The outbreak of Marburg in Rwanda is a stark reminder of the fragile nature of our health and the importance of preparedness for such public health emergencies.

According to information from the Ministry of Health, so far, 26 cases have been registered in the country with eight fatalities as of Sunday, September 29, while over 300 cases are being closely monitored.

While the government has wisely chosen not to impose restrictions on business activities, it is imperative that we do not underestimate the seriousness of this situation. Marburg is a deadly disease, and we must all take the necessary precautions to prevent its spread.

Unlike Covid-19, which had a relatively high survival rate, Marburg is far more lethal. The virus can cause severe hemorrhagic fever, leading to internal bleeding, organ failure, and death. The incubation period can be as short as two days up to 21 days, making it difficult to identify and isolate infected individuals before they spread the disease.

To combat the spread of Marburg, it is essential that we remain vigilant and adhere to public health guidelines. This includes practicing good hygiene, avoiding contact with sick individuals, and seeking medical attention immediately if you experience symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, and vomiting.

Most importantly, communities must also play a crucial role in the fight against Marburg. By reporting any suspected cases to health authorities and supporting contact-tracing efforts, we can help to identify and isolate infected individuals. Furthermore, it is important to avoid stigmatizing those who have been affected by the disease.

Marburg is a serious public health crisis that demands our collective attention. By working together and taking the necessary precautions, we can help to stop the spread of this deadly virus and protect the health of our communities. Let us demonstrate our resilience and determination in the face of this challenge just like we did during the Covid pandemic days.

Remember, while the government has not enforced any restrictions, how we behave today will inform whether the status quo will remain the same. If we let our guard down and the outbreak spreads further, we will leave our public health authorities with no option but prescribe restrictions that may come with unintended consequences including hurting the economy.

