Rwanda: WHO Readies Critical Response to Help Halt Marburg Spread in Rwanda

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is readying medical support to Rwanda to help the country halt the outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD), a haemorrhagic fever which, as of September 28, had claimed the lives of six people, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

This is the first-ever Marburg virus disease outbreak which has been reported in Rwanda, according to WHO.

The UN health agency indicated on September 28 that Rwandan health authorities are intensifying control efforts following the detection of Marburg virus disease, with 26 cases confirmed and six deaths reported currently.

Cases of the virus have been reported in seven of the country's 30 districts, WHO stated, adding that 20 cases are in isolation and receiving treatment, while 161 people who came into contact with the reported cases have so far been identified and are being monitored as the authorities ramp up comprehensive response measures and deepen investigation to determine the origin of the infection.

In support of the ongoing efforts, WHO said it is mobilising expertise, outbreak response tools, including emergency medical supplies to help reinforce the control measures being rolled out to curb the virus.

It added that a consignment of clinical care and infection prevention and control supplies is being readied and will be delivered to Kigali in the coming days from WHO's Emergency Response Hub in Nairobi, Kenya.

"We're rapidly setting all the critical outbreak response aspects in motion to support Rwanda and halt the spread of this virus swiftly and effectively," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

"With the country's already robust public health emergency response system, WHO is collaborating closely with the national authorities to provide the needed support to further enhance the ongoing efforts."

Moreover, WHO announced it is also coordinating efforts to reinforce collaborative cross-border measures for readiness and response in countries neighbouring Rwanda to ensure timely detection and control of the virus to avert further spread.

No licensed vaccine against Marburg thus far

Although there are several promising candidate medical countermeasures that are progressing through clinical development, there is no licensed vaccine currently available to effectively combat Marburg virus disease, according to WHO.

The UN health agency stated it is coordinating a consortium of experts to promote preclinical and clinical development of vaccines and therapeutics against Marburg virus disease.

Marburg virus disease is highly virulent and causes haemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88 per cent. It is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola virus disease, as per WHO.

WHO indicated that the illness caused by Marburg virus begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise. Many patients develop severe haemorrhagic symptoms within seven days.

The virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials.