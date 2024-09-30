Rwanda: Marburg Outbreak - Correctional Facilities Adhering to General Guidelines, Says Official

Rwanda Correctional Services (RCS) issued no special guidelines for prisons countrywide besides those already issued by the Ministry of Health after the confirmation of an outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD), a severe viral hemorrhagic fever, in the country, according to the RCS Acting Director of Public Relations and Media.

In an interview with The New Times on Monday, September 30, Therese Kubwimana, Acting Director of Public Relations and Media at RCS stated that correctional facilities strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines. "We are currently following the Ministry of Health guidelines," she said.

Regarding visitation rules, Kubwimana noted that "For now, there is no change to visitations."

The virus has a case fatality rate of up to 88 percent, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Ministry of Health on September 29 issued guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. Although normal business and daily activities will continue, an emphasis has been placed on reinforcing personal hygiene practices to minimize infection risks.

As per new guidelines, the public is urged to avoid contact with individuals exhibiting symptoms of the virus. The symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Visits to hospitalized patients were suspended for 14 days, with only one caregiver allowed per patient.

Healthcare facilities were instructed to implement strict infection prevention and control measures when receiving and treating symptomatic individuals.

In cases of deaths caused by the Marburg virus, the Ministry has prohibited traditional home vigils to prevent gatherings that may increase the risk of spreading the virus. For deaths caused by the virus, funerals will be limited to no more than 50 people in attendance, and open-casket viewings will not be permitted in homes, churches, or mosques.

Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, the Minister of Health, emphasized that health authorities have intensified efforts to contain the spread of the virus. The efforts include contact tracing of confirmed cases, testing, and providing treatment.

To further support the public, the Ministry of Health established a toll-free hotline (114) for reporting suspected cases and obtaining guidance.