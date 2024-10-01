Rwanda: Death Toll From Marburg Virus Reaches Nine

The World Health Organization helps during a Marburg outbreak on the continent (file photo).

The Ministry of Health has reported that the death toll from the Marburg virus has increased to nine on Monday, September 30, up from eight fatalities reported on Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases also increased by one to 27. 18 patients are currently in isolation.

Rwanda confirmed the first-ever Marburg virus outbreak on September 27.

Minister of Health Dr Sabin Nsanzimana said on Sunday that 300 people had been identified as contacts of the confirmed cases and were under constant monitoring.

In response to the outbreak, the Ministry on Sunday, released guidelines aimed at containing the virus.

These include a 14-day suspension of hospital visits, reinforced hygiene practices, and limiting contact with individuals showing symptoms such as fever, headaches, and muscle pain.

Business activities will continue, but the public is urged to follow the hygiene measures, including handwashing in public spaces.

Funerals for Marburg victims will be limited to 50 mourners, and open-casket viewings are not allowed in homes or religious venues. Viewings will be held at hospitals.

The haemorrhagic fever is transmitted to humans from bats, is then spread through human-to-human contact of bodily fluids.