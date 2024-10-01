Nigeria: Northern Coordinators Pull Out of October 1 Protest

30 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Northern Coordinators of the #EndBadGovernance Protest have withdrawn from the October 1 nationwide protest, citing inadequate security measures for protesters.

This decision was made after the national organizers failed to address concerns about safeguarding protesters and preventing hoodlums from hijacking the process.

Comrade Abdullahi Daura and Malam Mohammed Musa Biu, Chairman and Secretary of the Northern Coordinators, expressed concerns about a repeat of the violence that occurred in Kano, Kaduna, and other Northern states. They stated that members are apprehensive about another destructive incident.

The Coordinators had requested security cover at convergence points in the North, but received no clear answers or measures to prevent violence and property looting. As a result, they're urging members across 19 states to pull out until security agencies provide clearance.

While reaffirming their commitment to pressuring the Federal Government to reverse harmful policies, the Coordinators prioritize the lives and property of innocent citizens. They've warned members to remain calm and peaceful during the October 1 Independence Day celebrations across the North.

This development comes after previous protests were met with violence, resulting in casualties and arrests. The #EndBadGovernance protests began on August 1, 2024, in response to Nigeria's economic hardship and hunger crisis.

