Nigeria: October 1 - Kano Police Warns Protesters Against Breakdown of Law, Order

The Kano State Police Command has warned those planning to stage protest on October 1, stating that it will not allow any breakdown of law and order.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Haruna Kiyawa, gave the warning on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Dogo Garba at a press conference on Monday.

SP Kiyawa warned that the command was fully aware of what happened during last nationwide protest where public and private property were looted by hoodlums in the name of protest, reiterating that such will not be allowed again in the state.

"On the forthcoming Independence Day Celebration on 1 October 2024, the Police Command has concluded all necessary arrangements to provide adequate security during and after the event period.

"I therefore, urged all Kano State residents to cooperate with the police as well as other security agencies, and participate in the Independence Day celebration responsibly, adhering to all safety guidelines and respecting the rights of others.

"In the same vein, security deployments have been concluded at strategic locations within the state to forestall any likely security threats on the alleged planned 1st October nationwide protest.

"We saw what happened during the last nationwide protest where hoodlums took advantage of the situation to break into people's property and steal. This will not be allowed to happen again," he stated.

He further announced the arrest and recoveries made by the command in the last 18 days where 89 notorious criminals were arrested, 53 of which have been charged to court, while 36 are under investigation.

He also announced that kidnapping and human trafficking victims as well as recovery of illicit drugs, dangerous weapons and stolen property were recovered.