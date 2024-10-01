Nigeria: October 1 - Osun Group Mobilises Residents for 'National Day of Survival' Protest

The coalition for concerned Nigerians, the group responsible for the #Endbadgovernance protest is Osun have called on residents to throng the roads to protest against excruciating hardship in the country.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Monday, the group's coordinator, Adetunji Ajala disclosed that despite agitations by Nigerians through the End Bad Governance protest last month, the President Bola Tinubu-led administration has failed to yield the voice of the masses.

According to him, after the end of Bad Governance 1.0, the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not ready and willing to listen to the demands of the citizens, the federal government instead of reducing the suffering of the people inflated hunger and hardship to the Nigerian people.

"The current administration does not listen to peaceful talk of addressing fuel hike price and hunger that majority of Nigerians are passing through which necessitated the end bad governance protest.

"The President Bola Tinubu-led government instead of reducing the suffering of people, have increased the price of petroleum, which led to an increase in prices of commodities in the market, increase in shelter and accommodation fees even when the new minimum wages is yet to be implemented in many states.

"It is on this note that we urge residents in the state to join the peaceful protest make our voice sound louder and show our grievances that nothing is worth being celebrated for independence day. For us, it is a "National Day of Survival".