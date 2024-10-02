Algeria: President of the Republic Receives Phone Call From Mauritania's Counterpart

1 October 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Tuesday a phone call from his Mauritanian counterpart, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, during which they discussed bilateral ties and the situation in the region, said the Presidency of the Republic in a statement.

"The President of the Republic, Abdelamdjid Tebboune received today a phone call from his brother Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, a brotherly country, during which they focused on bilateral relations and the situation in the region," said the source.

For his part, "the President of the Republic commended the initiative led by the current Chairman of the African Union (AU), Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani and the Congolese President in charge of reconciliation in the Libyan dossier at the AU, wishing the success of reconciliation between the Libyan brothers," said the source.

