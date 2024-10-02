Nigeria: Boat Accident - Niger Emergency Agency Intensifies Search, Rescue Operation

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) is intensifying a search and rescue operation following a boat mishap in Gabjibo community of Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Abdullahi Baba-Arah, the Director-General of NSEMA, made this known in a statement in Minna on Wednesday.

"The boat mishap occurred last night Oct. 1, around 8:30 pm on the River Niger upstream Jebba dam.

"The boat was carrying approximately 300 passengers, mostly women and children, was travelling from the Mundi community for Maulid celebrations at Gbajibo.

'The agency in collaboration with the state Ministry of Transport, Mokwa Local Government Emergency Committee, local divers, and community volunteers, are directing and monitoring search and rescue operations," he said.

He said that over 150 persons had been rescued alive so far as a result of the prompt response from community volunteers.

"The agency will provide accurate and timely updates on the situation," Arah assured.

The cause of the mishap is yet to be determined