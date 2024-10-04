Liberia: Cental Wants Commerce Minister Investigated

-- Urges President Boakai to launch independent probe in minister's luxury vehicle purchase

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) has urged President Joseph Boakai to launch an independent investigation into Amin Modad's Commerce Minister vehicle saga.

Atty. Gerald D. Yeakula, Program Manager of CENTAL, said the US$96,000 used to purchase the vehicle could have been used to build the capacities of relevant departments at the ministry, and that said purchase violates the budget law.

"All procurement of vehicles in this year 2024, except for the President, Vice President, Speaker, Pro-Tempore, and Deputy Speaker, and the Chief Justice of Liberia, shall not exceed US$45,000 at duty paid," he said.

In September 2024, the news of Minister Modad's luxurious vehicle was posted on social media. The posters included Martin K.N. Kollie, a vocal Liberian activist who claimed that the vehicle cost over US$100,000.

"Are you kidding us? Over US$100K worth of car just for you to ride around Monrovia as 'capacity-building,"' Kollie said. "Sad. This is a joke, and it is this same joke that we, the people, fought/struggled against from 2018 to 2023."

In a response post, Minister Modadsaid the vehicle was not purchased for him as an individual but for the Ministry of Commerce, making the government of Liberia the legitimate owner.

"NO custom-made, bullet-proof vehicle, costing $150k, was purchased as outrageously being posted; the photos being posted are photos of former US President Trump's vehicle. I've used my vehicle (an S-Class Mercedes) and paid for its fuel and the driver's salary out of pocket for the past 8 months since becoming Minister with no burden on the ministry or government."

Funding for the vehicle was provided by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA). In a statement, LRA said it confirmed in May 2024 that it approved the Ministry of Commerce's request to purchase a vehicle to support the ministry's work.

CENTAL believes that President Joseph Boakai, who campaigned and was elected with a promise to rescue Liberians, should not employ a minister who uses a luxurious vehicle when the ordinary citizens cannot afford basic needs.

CENTAL also called on President Boakai to suspend, with immediate effect, those officials of the Executive found to violate the laws by refusing to declare their assets, including incomes and liabilities.

"We call on citizens to demand that lawmakers declare their assets as a pivotal component of public service. We also call on the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court as well as the Legislature to demand compliance by officials of the judiciary. We further call on the Legislature to consider tougher measures to trigger compliance in the judiciary, including through impeachment."

CENTAL, also urged president Boakai to investigate the Ministry of Finance over reports of US$15 million in off-budget expenditures.

According to Atty. Gerald D. Yeakula, this action violates the public financial management (PFM) law of Liberia, which provides for spending according to approved budget lines.

"We note that the PFM law provides that expenditures exceeding appropriations are only allowed under 'exceptional circumstances' and that even in such cases, the MFDP is required to submit a statement of expenditures in excess to the Legislature and, following review by the Legislature's Public Accounts Committee, the Legislature decides by Resolution on whether to allow the excess expenditure (See Sections 8 and 24)."