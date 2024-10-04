Liberia: Embattled Commerce Minister Modad Touts Ministry's Progress Amid Shake-Up Rumors

Monrovia — Minister of Commerce Amin Modad, facing severe criticism for purchasing a luxury SUV priced at approximately US$90,000, has highlighted his achievements at the Ministry during a press briefing held at the Ministry of Information on Thursday. Critics argue that the briefing was an attempt to secure his post amid reports of a major reschuffle in government upon the President's return from the United States.

Modad, accused of receiving the vehicle as a kickback from Medtech Scientific--a container tracking and inspection company embroiled in controversy for allegedly exploiting Liberians and local businesses at the Freeport of Monrovia--denied the allegations. The Liberian Senate, which has called for a review or potential termination of MedTech's contract, recently investigated the company's ownership and operations. Their findings highlighted MedTech's referral to their parent company in Dubai and uncovered ownership by a Ghanaian national, complicating the scrutiny of domestic ties.

The Senate's investigative committee reported several compliance issues, including unauthorized financial arrangements outside the government's public financial management framework. They also noted a lack of detailed financial and performance reporting for MedTech under the existing contract.

Countering allegations regarding the luxury vehicle, Modad clarified that the purchase was made with approval from the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) for official use within the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The LRA confirmed approval US$96,000 for the Ministry of Commerce, from its Customs Capacity Building Fund for the purchase of vehicles, intended strictly for trade-related activities and not personal use. , "These vehicles are intended for trade-related activities in collaboration with Customs. The specifications of the vehicles, as well as their deployment within MOCI, are determined by the MOCI, not the LRA," LRA stated in a press release.

The controversy was stoked by Senator Nathaniel F. McGill, who accused Modad of illegal wealth acquisition and misusing his position to secure personal luxuries, including the vehicle in question and a yacht.

While addressing reporters on Thursday, Modad highlighted his ministry's achievements and ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing Liberia's economic framework. He announced that he has made significant progress in streamlining the Business Registry and advancing international trade relations, including Liberia's active participation in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Minister Modad reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, stating, "From the moment we took office, we've been confronted with systemic inefficiencies. Our reforms are not just about corrective measures but are steps toward a vibrant economic renaissance." He also stated that the stable pricing of essential commodities like rice due to strategic interventions, despite global market pressures.

According to the Commerce Minister, from the onset of his administrion , he initiated a comprehensive internal audit covering human resources, payroll, financial transactions, and fixed assets. "Understanding what we inherited was crucial to laying the groundwork for a transparent and efficient ministry," Modad explained. This audit, according to hi, led to changes, including the retirement of older employees and the identification and removal of ghost employees, thereby streamlining the ministry's operations.

He said, in line with ensuring accountability, the Ministry requested an audit of financial statements from 2017 to 2023 by the General Auditing Commission. Additionally, a disciplinary committee was established to address and rectify any malpractices within the department.

Modad said that in the space of eight months at the Ministry, a major milestone has been the near completion of the Business Registry's renovation, including the integration of solar power and plans for full digitization, which he said has drastically reduced business registration times from two weeks to merely 3-5 days. "This is just the beginning. The upcoming rollout of our digital platform will make these processes even more predictable and secure against corruption," he stated.

He disclosed that the ministry has also secured funding to digitize more of its services and has begun major upgrades to critical processes, including the issuance of Import and Export Permits (IPDs and EPDs), aimed at cutting through bureaucratic red tape and enhancing operational transparency.

According to Modad, he has stabilized essential commodity prices, notably rice, through strategic partnerships and policy adjustments. "Despite global market challenges, we've managed to keep rice prices stable, and recent tariff reductions by India will further bolster our efforts," he remarked.

Beyond food commodities, the Ministry is focusing extensively on food security, collaborating closely with the Ministry of Agriculture to diversify and expand local food production capabilities, he said. This, according to him, includes reclaiming land at the Monrovia Industrial Park to boost the nascent agro-food processing industry and setting up regional industrial hubs to foster inclusive economic growth.