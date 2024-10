opinion

Taye Atskeselassie (Amb.) has been sworn in as president of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, replacing Sahle-Work Zewde, whose seven-year term in office expired this week.

Taye had been serving as minister of Foreign Affairs before his appointment as head of state was made official during the parliamentary opening session today.

It is not yet clear who will replace him at the helm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(Amb.)