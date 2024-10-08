Nigeria: Mpox - Nigeria Records Six New Confirmed Cases

8 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Leshi James

Nigeria has recorded six new confirmed cases of Mpox with no death recorded across the federation in week 39, spanning 22-29 September.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its recent situation report on Monday.

According to NCDC, the states affected in the reporting week are Plateau - with two cases, Delta, FCT, Katsina and Imo, with one case each.

The number of cases recorded indicated an increase from the three recorded in the previous week, as the agency added that 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have recorded at least one confirmed case across 57 Local Government Areas since the beginning of the outbreak in 2024.

Mpox

Mpox is an acute illness that typically begins with fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle pain, and extreme fatigue.

This is followed by a distinctive rash that often starts on the face and progressively spreads to other parts of the body, sometimes appearing on the soles of the feet and palms of the hands.

The report revealed that from September 2017 till date, Nigeria has reported a total number of 5054 suspected cases with 1,170 confirmed cases, representing a confirmation rate of 23.3 per cent.

It stated that the outbreak has resulted in 17 fatalities with men predominantly affected (70 per cent).

Geographically, the disease has spread extensively across the country, affecting all 36 states and FCT indicating widespread distribution.

Response activities

NCDC noted that it is actively coordinating the response to the mpox outbreak through its National Mpox multi-sectoral and multi-partner Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).

This collaborative effort involves various stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive approach.

It added that the response encompasses surveillance and reporting of suspected and confirmed cases nationwide, providing guidance and support for case management, conducting public awareness campaigns, and partnering with state governments, health agencies, and partners.

For reporting suspected cases, it advised the public to contact the NCDC via its toll-free number, adding that by leveraging its expertise and resources, it aims to reduce the spread of Mpox and protect Nigerians' health.

