Liberia: FAO, Legislators, Brainstorm to Promote Responsible Investment in Agriculture and Food Systems in Liberia

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has begun to brainstorm to ensure the promotion of Responsible Agricultural Investment (RAI) and sustainable food systems among Liberia's lawmakers.

The initiative is being supported by the Secretariat of the Committee on World Food Security, the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture of Germany and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation.

The two day engagement meeting with the legislators was held from October 3-4, 2024, in Harbel, Margibi County.

The gathering was intended to enhance the legislative branch's understanding of responsible agricultural investments and their critical role in Liberia's sustainable development.

The event brought together 25 participants, including Representatives, Senators, and technical staff from both Houses of the Liberian legislature. Also in attendance were members of Liberia's RAI Multi Stakeholder Platform (RAI-MSP), which includes officials from various ministries, agencies, and commissions who are actively involved in improving the investment landscape for agriculture and food systems.

Since the end of its civil crisis, Liberia has faced significant challenges in revitalizing its agricultural sector. Despite the country's rich natural resources, many citizens, particularly those who depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, continue to struggle.

These challenges underscore the need for responsible investments that contribute to food security, human rights, and sustainable development.

The FAO emphasizes that responsible investment in agriculture should align with the Committee on World Food Security's Principles for Responsible Investment in Agriculture and Food Systems, ensuring that it benefits communities and promotes long-term development.

A primary goal of the workshop is to empower legislators to become champions of responsible agricultural investment, recognizing their critical role in shaping political agendas, passing relevant laws, and holding the government accountable. Lawmakers are seen as pivotal in enacting legislative reforms that foster a conducive environment for sustainable agricultural investments.

FAO's Representative in Liberia, Ms. Bintia Stephen Tchicaya, underscored the importance of legislative involvement at the start of the event:

"To recover and build a more resilient food system, responsible investment in agriculture is essential. Such investment requires a strong enabling environment, with clear rules, processes, and mandates that promote responsible investments and discourage those with negative social or environmental impacts. This requires coordinated action from all stakeholders, and the Legislature plays a key role in shaping policies and frameworks,"Ms. Tchicaya said.

She further noted that over the past five years, FAO has collaborated with the Liberia Multi Stakeholder Platform for Responsible Investment in Agriculture and Food Systems (RAI-MSP), which consists of technical staff from ministries, agencies, and commissions. Together, they have focused on strengthening the capacities of government and other stakeholders, including youth, to ensure that investments benefit the people, environment, and economy of Liberia.

In support of lawmakers' efforts to promote responsible investment, FAO, in collaboration with the International Institute for Sustainable Development, has published the Practical Handbook on Responsible Investment in Agriculture and Food Systems. This handbook serves as a valuable resource for parliamentarians and their advisors, offering practical tools, policy recommendations, and examples from around the world on how to support responsible agricultural investments.

Senator Wellington Geevon-Smith, chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, expressed his appreciation for FAO's initiative, noting that the event provided a platform to address key challenges undermining responsible agricultural investments in Liberia.

"If you count ten lawmakers who are participating in the event, eight or nine grew up on the farm. And so, when we are sharing knowledge in the area of agriculture, sitting in a policy position today, we know exactly where the problems are and can share knowledge on the solutions because we grew up on the farm," Senator Geevon-Smith remarked.

Maryland County Representative P. Mike Jurry, who chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Investment and Concessions, highlighted the importance of the gathering as an opportunity for legislators to explore innovative ideas that can shift the way agricultural investment is approached in Liberia.

He emphasized the need to view the agricultural sector from a developmental perspective: "This knowledge sharing will promote a collaborative environment. It is a beginning for us to start looking at agriculture as a development strategy, where investments and concessions are responsible."

The workshop marks a critical step toward fostering a legislative environment that supports responsible agricultural investment. By addressing the country's agricultural challenges, it aims to enhance food security, promote sustainable development, and create long-term economic benefits for all Liberians.