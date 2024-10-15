Liberia: Boakai Calls for Urgent Actions On Food Insecurity

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai urged the global community to unite in combating the escalating food insecurity that threatens millions of lives, particularly in Africa.

"Today, we are witnessing the alarming rise of hunger and malnutrition across various parts of the globe," President Boakai said in his keynote address at the World Food Forum 2024 in Rome, Italy . "The stark reality is that, despite its fertile soils and vibrant cultures, Africa is beset by complex challenges such as climate change, conflict, economic instability, and inadequate infrastructural investments in agriculture."

Speaking to an audience of heads of state, development partners, and representatives of institutions in Rome, Italy, President Boakai highlighted the dire situation in Africa, where millions face acute food shortages.

The President emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting that "one in five people in Africa go to bed hungry," which he described as a statistic that "compels us to act decisively." He reiterated Liberia's readiness to contribute to global food security by sharing its vision for a resilient agrifood system that prioritizes sustainability and inclusivity.

According to the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LIGIS), agriculture serves as the primary income source for around 80 percent of Liberia's population. However, Liberian farmers have encountered numerous challenges that have hindered their productivity over the years. These challenges include limited access to essential agricultural inputs, an ineffective extension service system, and a lack of incentives to promote agricultural production beyond subsistence levels. Moreover, Liberia heavily relies on imports to meet the food demands of its growing population. On average, the country imports 300,000 metric tons of rice annually, amounting to an estimated cost of US$200 million.

Additionally, despite a conducive climate and good soils for crop production, Liberia has long suffered from food insecurity due to extreme poverty and endemic inefficiencies in the country's food and agricultural systems. The 2021 Global Hunger Index classifies Liberia's level of hunger as 'serious' with Liberia ranked 110 of 116 countries on hunger conditions.

There are more than two million people living below the poverty line, accounting for around 47% of the total population of Liberia and a substantial proportion of the population (about 424,000 people) experiencing severe food gaps or insecurity, World Food Program's initiated Liberia's Rapid Food Security, Livelihoods, Nutrition and Markets Assessment revealed in August 2022.

The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), in its 2024 Crop Prospects and Food Situation Report, noted that hunger is at an alarming rate in the country--affecting a staggering number of people with approximately

21,500 people projected during the June to August 2023 emergency food insecurity levels -- and over 531,000 people facing acute food insecurity, associated with high food prices.

President Boakai said at the World Food Forum that agriculture plays a crucial role in Liberia's economy, accounting for nearly 29% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and providing livelihoods for over 68% of the population. "Development in food and cash crops, fisheries, and livestock can drive rapid growth through sustainable practices and improved inputs," he said. He highlighted the nation's commitment to developing food crops, fisheries, and organic cash crops like palm oil and cocoa, which he believes will positively impact food security and local commerce.

"Let me make a case for the need for appropriate technology transfer, adaptation, and application in agricultural value chain development," President Boakai stressed. He pointed out that the tragedy of food insecurity lies not in the inability to produce raw agricultural materials but in the challenges of transforming these perishable goods into stable, marketable products. "We call on the international community to join us in the immediate development of a vital engineering subsector that produces the capital goods essential for food production," he said.

President Boakai also announced an Agro-Industrial Development Program focused on oil palm and cocoa, aimed at transforming Liberia's oleo-products industry into a cornerstone of economic growth. He outlined the initiative's six objectives: "achieving sustained economic growth, establishing new pillars of growth, creating wealth in our rural communities, generating vital foreign exchange, boosting employment opportunities, and attracting foreign direct investments."

To meet the significant local demand for palm oil--over 40,000 tons--and address a West African deficit of 1.8 million tons, he said the plan includes cultivating 100,000 hectares of land initially, with the potential to expand to 300,000 hectares. "This program is not just about agriculture; it's about enhancing our food security and securing a prosperous future for all Liberians," he asserted.

Looking toward the future, President Boakai urged international collaboration and emphasized the need for a concerted effort to strengthen local food systems, promote climate resilience, and broaden social safety nets. "In moments of crisis, vulnerable populations often suffer the most. We must broaden social protection programs that can provide direct support to those most at risk of food insecurity," he stressed.

As he concluded, President Boakai reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to global partnerships aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union's Agenda 2063. "Together, let us foster a future where no child, no parent, and no community is left to face the anguish of hunger," he said, urging immediate and unified action to tackle the pressing food security crisis.

"This year's World Food Forum presents an opportunity for all of us to reflect, deliberate, and commit to actions that will help transform our agrifood systems," he added. "Our actions today can help shape the landscape of tomorrow."

Organized by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Forum hosts numerous world leaders, all gathering to discuss global food security, sustainable agriculture, and rural development. This year's overarching theme, "Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future," emphasizes the critical importance of addressing food access and nutrition for sustainable development.

Since its launch 30 years ago in 1994, the mission of the World Food Forum has been and continues to be seeing member countries united as diverse stakeholders to help shape policy with evidence-based insights, empower food and nutrition experts, and foster understanding of crucial topics like food safety, agriculture, food systems, and health.

"The President's visit will include a luncheon with the Director General of the FAO, meetings with key international figures such as the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), as well as an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican," a statement from the Executive Mansion said.

Additionally, the Liberian leader is said to have already been scheduled to meet with political leaders of Italy, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss partnership and opportunities for possible collaboration between the two countries on development initiatives as Italy has a designed plan for countries in Africa it has bilateral relations with.

Italy's program is dubbed as "Piano Mattei" investment plan for Africa, and it is said to have its focus on infrastructure, agricultural development, and sustainable energy solution; something that looks promising for Liberia's growth.

"The President's meetings will further involve discussions on industrial development, critical minerals, and hybrid energy systems with Italian enterprises. These talks are expected to enhance Liberia's industrial capabilities and strengthen ties in agriculture, energy, and technological innovation," the President's office added.

Boakai is also scheduled to have a meeting with Liberians living in Italy, hoping potential collaborations can emerge. He is also expected to extend his engagement with other Africans living in Italy as well as other Europeans who might take interest in doing business with Liberia.

"The World Food Forum will culminate with President Boakai's participation in World Food Day on October 16, a globally recognized event dedicated to addressing hunger and malnutrition around the world."

The President's entourage includes House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, Minister of Agriculture Alexander Nuetah, Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism Jerolinmek Piah, and Chief of Protocol of Liberia Antoinette Wolo. Also included are support staff and assistants on communications and media, security, and other matters.

Until the President along with his entourage returns on October 20, 2024, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Sylvester M. Grigsby will chair the Cabinet in consultation with the Vice President, in close consultation with the President.

With concerns mounting from citizens about the benefits the President's trips bring, the Executive assures that there are pending benefits and, with time, they will be made manifest.