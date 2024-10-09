African Development Bank Appoints Nnenna Nwabufo As Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery

The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Nnenna Lily Nwabufo, as Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, with effect from 4th October 2024.

announcement

The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Nnenna Lily Nwabufo, as Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, with effect from 4th October 2024.

Mrs.Nwabufo, a Nigerian citizen, is a versatile and seasoned executive with over 33 years of professional experience in financial management, budget planning, human resource management, corporate services and regional operations.

She joined the Bank's Treasury Department in 1991 and went on to hold various managerial roles including her appointment in May 2015 as Acting Vice President for Corporate Services.

In January 2021 she was appointed as the Bank's Director General for East Africa to lead the Bank Group's strategic objective of achieving developmental impact in the region's thirteen countries. She demonstrated her adeptness at mobilizing resources to ensure focused growth of the Bank's sovereign and non-sovereign operations across the region.

Mrs. Nwabufo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Lagos, Nigeria and a master's degree in business administration from Henley Management College, Henley on Thames, United Kingdom.

Mrs. Nwabufo welcomed her appointment, saying "I am deeply grateful to the President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Adesina for appointing me as Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery. I look forward to working closely with the President, the Boards of Directors, fellow senior managers and our talented staff to continue advancing the Bank's development mission. Together, we will strengthen partnerships, ensure operational efficiency, and drive sustainable, inclusive growth across Africa.

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina said: "I am delighted to appoint Mrs. Nnenna Lily Nwabufo as Vice President for the Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery. Nnenna brings deep knowledge of the Bank, vast senior management experience in different parts of the Bank, from finance to human resources, corporate services, budget management and operations, which will be highly valuable in her new role in charge of country and regional operations and offices. I am confident that Nnenna's managerial and leadership skills and deep operational experience will support all the Bank's sector Vice Presidents to deliver and manage their operations and portfolios more effectively on the ground, and deepen policy dialogues, across countries and regions."