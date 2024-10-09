Monrovia — Amin Modad, Liberia's Minister of Commerce, has resigned following his controversial purchase of a luxury SUV.

The Liberian Investigator gathered that Modad, who bid farewell to his staff on Wednesday morning, stepped down amid escalating scrutiny over his acquisition of a luxury SUV valued at over US$90,000. Modad continued to face mounting criticism and was accused of personal enrichment at the expense of public funds.

Sources also informed The Liberian Investigator that President Boakai refused to grant him audience Tuesday night when he had gone to see the President.

The Liberian Investigator further gathered that President Joseph Boakai is already in talks with Mr. Nyan Matheen, a former official of the Ministry currently residing in the U.S.A. as a possible replacement for Modad.

The controversy began when it was revealed that Modad had approved the purchase of a luxury SUV for official use, funded by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) from its Customs Capacity Building Fund. The SUV, intended for trade-related activities, became a focal point of accusations by Senator Nathaniel F. McGill, who alleged that Modad was misusing his office to acquire personal luxuries, including the said vehicle and potentially a yacht.

These accusations gained traction amid broader concerns about his link with Medtech Scientific, a container tracking and inspection company at the Freeport of Monrovia. The company, linked to alleged exploitative practices, was also connected to Modad through accusations that the vehicle was a kickback. The Liberian Senate had called for a review or potential termination of MedTech's contract following investigations that revealed several compliance issues and undisclosed financial arrangements.

In a press briefing at the Ministry of Information last Thursday, Modad defended his tenure and the vehicle purchase. He clarified that the purchase was approved for official purposes and not for personal use, a statement partially supported by an LRA press release. he LRA confirmed approval US$96,000 for the Ministry of Commerce, from its Customs Capacity Building Fund for the purchase of vehicles, intended strictly for trade-related activities and not personal use. , "These vehicles are intended for trade-related activities in collaboration with Customs. The specifications of the vehicles, as well as their deployment within MOCI, are determined by the MOCI, not the LRA," LRA stated in a press release.

During the briefing, he also highlighted his achievements, including progress in streamlining the Business Registry and advancing Liberia's participation in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Modad spoke of the reforms he implemented, which were aimed at addressing systemic inefficiencies and promoting a "vibrant economic renaissance." He noted advancements such as the near completion of the Business Registry's renovation, which included the integration of solar power and plans for full digitization. These reforms, he claimed, had drastically reduced business registration times and were steps towards enhancing operational transparency and combating corruption.